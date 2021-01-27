We are in the open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage plans. This period allows people already on a Medicare Advantage Plan, to make one change. If you are a member, you can change either plan within a company or change companies and choose a different plan. This period lasts from Jan. 1-March 31.
The new plan begins on the first of the following month.
Everybody has the right to pay cash for a prescription or put it through your insurance plan. I have found that many drugs cost less when paying cash through goodrx.com or other prescription discount programs.
I’ve looked up dozens of drugs and there is no consistent pattern. Each drug can have widely variable prices at different drug stores. The worst case is you have to direct your doctor to send one prescription to a different pharmacy.
Savings can be substantial. I have one client who went to fill a prescription and was quoted a very high price. She went to the carrier and discovered her doctor had to request an appeal for her. The appeal was granted and she is now billed $3.70 for one month. So don’t take a high price as the last word.
Insulin is a totally different story in 2021 than it was in 2020. Both Maine and New Hampshire legislatures passed cash ceilings on many insulin prescriptions (not all). If you are in this category, this gives you two choices. You can pay your new lower copay, through your insurance, and that still goes towards your doughnut-hole calculation at the retail cost of the drug. Or, you can choose to pay cash, and that drug will not be added in to your doughnut-hole calculation. If you are somebody who goes into the hole, but never gets out, you would be best advised to pay cash. If you go into and back out of the doughnut hole, the calculation is far more complicated.
Most of us have been bombarded with enticing advertising about Medicare Advantage plans. The TV ads mention several really attractive benefits that are available. They implore you to call and see if you qualify.
Many of the benefits they mention are available only to people with incomes so low they qualify for Medicaid and Medicare. So, most people don’t qualify for them.
Once you have called, they have your attention and hope to gain you as their client. This is legal and they are not lying. It’s just that you probably don’t qualify for all of them. You may qualify for some.
Maine and New Hampshire have some five-star plans available. These plans come with a built-in unlimited enrollment period, allowing anybody eligible to apply.
Ask a licensed agent to see if one of these works for you. One of these plans is designed for veterans who get their prescription benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. If you fit that, the plan is well worth looking in to.
Bert Weiss is a life and health insurance agent licensed in New Hampshire and Maine, focusing on Medicare Advantage. He writes about the basic components to help the public understand how to manage Medicare insurance choices. Contact him at (603) 694-3058.
