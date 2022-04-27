PORTLAND, Maine — In a dispute with similarities to concerns raised about Anthem in Maine, a federal arbitrator in Indiana found that the health insurer breached its contracts with 11 hospitals and ordered it to pay back claims of $4.5 million.
MaineHealth on Wednesday released a statement about the ruling, saying it is another example of Anthem’s conduct being called into question. Last month, the state of Georgia leveled a $5 million fine against Anthem for illegal practices that were harmful to its policy holders. Over the past three years, Anthem has been embroiled in public disputes with at least 17 hospitals across the country.
Similar issues in Maine prompted MaineHealth to announce on April 6 that it would remove Maine Medical Center from the Anthem network beginning in 2023.
MaineHealth is a system of hospitals and health-care providers in Maine and New Hampshire, and includes Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
So as to minimize disruption while dealing with the worst of Anthem’s practices, MaineHealth has said its other hospitals and the providers in its system-wide medical group would remain in the Anthem network. But smaller hospitals in the system often refer patients for specialty care to Maine Med, the leading hospital in the system.
Following MaineHealth’s announcement, Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement saying: “I am deeply concerned about the potential for a contract termination between MaineHealth and Anthem. Maine Medical Center is the largest tertiary care hospital in Maine and Anthem is the state’s largest insurer, serving more than 300,000 people, including state employees. Termination of the contract would significantly harm the cost of and access to care for Maine people who are Anthem customers, particularly in southern Maine, and seriously impact the operation of the health-care market across the state. Termination should be avoided at all costs. As both private parties negotiate the contract, I strongly urge them to put the interests of Maine people first, to resolve this issue in a timely way, and to reach an agreement that averts the need for such a drastic, damaging move.”
MaineHealth officials said Anthem continues to deny claims and prior authorizations for coverage at an excessive rate, creating stress for the health-care system’s patients and their caregivers. Across Maine it has failed to pay claims to hospitals and independent providers totaling more than $100 million.
Hospitals and health insurance companies negotiate policies and prices for services covered “in-network,” but MaineHealth said, “Similar to its behavior in Indiana, (Anthem) continues to create new policies unilaterally so as to reduce payments to providers below contractually agreed upon rates.
Anthem has countered that MaineHealth is overcharging patients and it’s denial of overcharges is protecting costs for patients.
MaineHealth accused the insurance provider of cherry picking its facts “in an effort to paint a deceptive picture of Maine Medical Center’s overall charges for services,” and noted, “Hospital billing generally is highly complex with overhead costs often folded into charges for individual items. In its disputes across the country, Anthem has used this complexity to make unsupported claims about overcharging.”
The situation in Indianapolis is related to claims for emergency medicine, where 11 hospitals said Anthem’s practices were found to have adversely affected between 60 percent and 70 percent of thousands of ER claims submitted between January 2017 and May 2020. Anthem has been fighting the charges of unfair dealing for five years. Last Friday, a federal arbitrator sided with the hospitals, awarding them $4.5 million.
Under the rationale of the arbitrator’s decision, however, the Indiana hospitals have said they could claim at least another $12 million from Anthem for additional claims not paid in full according to the terms of their contracts, an amount they’ve said is growing by the day.
“From our perspective, this is a chronic situation with Anthem, not only in Indiana, but in other parts of the country,” said Alan Lash, a partner at Lash & Goldberg LLP in Miami, Fla., who is representing the Indiana hospitals, in comments to the Indianapolis Business Journal.
MaineHealth and Anthem remain in mediation but MaineHealth officials say little progress is being made.
In its state, MaineHealth said: “While Anthem is telling its subscribers it expects to resolve its issues with MaineHealth, at this time, there has been no indication from Anthem that it is prepared to change its business practices in a way that would that would cause MaineHealth to reconsider its decision to remove Maine Medical Center from Anthem’s network in 2023. Also, to date, Anthem has provided no information to MaineHealth as to how it plans help patients transition once Maine Medical Center leaves its network in 2023, something MaineHealth has formally asked that it do.”
