OSSIPEE — Make your plans now for a day of golf, food, and fun on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Indian Mound Golf Club in Ossipee.
The third annual Alzheimer’s Golf Day event is being hosted by Indian Mound Assistant Manager Wayne Grenier and Manager and Golf Pro Jonathan Rivers to benefit the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center.
“My father passed away from Alzheimer’s, and I’m hoping to make more people aware of the disease and how it affects the person and his or her family,” said Grenier. “When I learned about the ADC and what it was doing for those dealing with Alzheimer’s I decided it was a really good local cause to support.”
Operating in the valley for just two years, the MWV Adult Day Center helps people with dementia, which includes memory loss and Alzheimer’s, and those who are physically challenged. The goal is to make them feel part of a community as they participate in activities designed to engage and interest them. The center’s other goal is to provide much-needed respite and support to caregivers.
Any family who wishes their loved one to attend the center are invited to visit it to learn more.
The Alzheimer’s Golf Day is designed strictly for fun, camaraderie and to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and the need for community support. In addition to nine or 18 holes of golf, participants can contribute an extra $35 to enjoy a putting contest and the barbecue luncheon provided by River’s Edge Grille & Tavern, and receive a goody bag and a repair tool.
All funds raised by the extra events will go to the MWV Adult Day Center.
On display at the event will be all six of the New England Patriot’s Lombardi trophies. Participants can get their picture taken with the trophies for another fee to benefit the Adult Day Center.
For more information go toindianmoundgc.com/about/rates.php to learn the greens fees for your choice of the day’s events. To sign up for the event, call the Indian Mound Golf Club at (603) 539-7799.
