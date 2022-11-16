By Janice Moon Crawford
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
Welcome to the first of many columns written to keep you informed about the MWV Age-Friendly Community Committee supported by AARP of New Hampshoire, an initiative of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, Inc.
The AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities is an affiliate of the World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly Cities and Communities Program, an effort launched in 2006 to help communities prepare for rapid population aging.
Membership in the AARP Age Friendly Communities Network provides a framework for assessing and improving the region’s ability to become more age-friendly.
The framework is based on the World Health Organization domains of livable communities. These domains are: Community Connections, Health, Housing, Outdoor Spaces and Transportation.
The MWV Age-Friendly Communities work has been ongoing since the fall of 2018 with many active representatives from 12 communities in the Mount Washington Valley area.
For more detail about this initiative, go to gibsoncenter.org/mwv-age-friendly-community.
In this, the first of many articles designed to keep you informed of issues effecting the livability of a community for all ages, you will read about the co-ordinator for the Transportation Domain for the Age-Friendly Community committee, Scott Boisvert and his work.
Boisvert is the Mobility Manager for Carroll County Tri-County Community Action Program, a native Conway resident and a solutions-driven champion for finding ways to fulfil transportation needs faced by our seniors and a sustainable means of transportation for the general public.
Boisvert’s efforts are also supported by the Carroll County Regional Co-ordinating Council assisted by the North Country Council and the Lakes Region Planning Commission. Learn more at carrollcountyrcc.multiscreensite.com
Quarterly meetings where membership organizations and other interested parties have shared their transportation needs, history and ongoing programs with Boisvert.
Boisvert has also identified several successful programs in other rural areas for exploration and potential introduction into the Mount Washington Valley. They are:
• Transportation directory that provides the most up-to-date contact and information about existing transportation services in Carroll County.
To learn more go to gibsoncenter.org/transportation-mwv-age-friendly. A tri-fold brochure may be found at libraries, municipal offices.
• Commute with Enterprise, which offers an easy and cost-effective rideshare program for employees to get to and from work. Riding together adds up to rider and employer savings and a positive impact on the environment. Enterprise makes it easy — helping your company assemble employees and manage their routes. Learn more at commutewithenterprise.com.
• MWV Bike Co-op, fashioned after Gate City Bike Co-op in Nashua.Learn more at gatecitybikecoop.org.
Boisvert can be reached at (603) 723-4318 sboisvert@tccsp.org or at his office at the Tamworth Tri-County CAP building. He is hoping to hear from other stakeholders such as businesses, schools, organizations, special interest clubs and residents with expertise in any of the potential initiatives, willingness to roll up sleeves, think out of the box and support them as they develop further.
“Getting There Together” is the only way Carroll Counties transportation needs will be solved so stay tuned to this article for updates and more programs developed by the MWV Age-Friendly Committee.
Janice Moon Crawford is an age-friendly public relations volunteer. She can be reached at (603) 662-9701 or janicemooncrawford@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.