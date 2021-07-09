CONWAY — Roshi Nancy Mujo Baker will visit Conway Community Sangha and lead the 9-10 a.m. hour of spiritual teachings the next three Sundays in July.
Baker is a Roshi (ordained teacher and leader) in the Zen lineage of the White Plum Sangha, and leader of No Traces Sangha, which originates in New York and has spread to various parts of the U.S. and internationally through virtual media.
Baker was a professor of philosophy at Sarah Lawrence College during her professional career. After her retirement from college teaching, she compiled, revised and edited a series of talks on the Zen Precepts, and added essays and exercises into a book, "Opening to Oneness with the Zen Precepts," soon to be released by Shambhala Press.
Conway Community Sangha is now meeting both in person and virtually.
Live meetings are at Creative Sole studio above the laundromat in front of the post office in Conway Village and are open to all those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. They begin with an hour of silent seated meditation (chairs or cushions available) and walking meditation. All are invited to attend whether one has a meditation practice or any experience of Zen or Buddhism. Members of all religious faiths and spiritual practices are welcome.
Quiet arrival by 7:55 a.m. is encouraged to be settled into silence at 8 a.m. Arrive a bit earlier if you would like brief beginning instruction in meditation or greeting and introduction to Conway Community Sangha.
For those who would like to attend Sunday sangha virtually or who would like further information, call Gloria Vargus at (352) 483-1434.
