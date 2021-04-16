CONWAY — The New Hampshire Food Bank is set to return to St. Joseph’s Church 23 Moultonville Road in Ossipee on April 27 and the Ham Ice Arena at 87 West Main St. in Conway on April 29.
Both drive-thru-style pantries will run from noon-2 p.m. or while supplies last.
The boxes of food that are distributed typically contain two proteins, one gallon of milk, two additional dairy products and 10 plus pounds of produce.
The New Hampshire Food Bank is a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire and serves as the only food bank in the state.
According to Food Bank coordinator Christy Langlois, "Up to three households per vehicle are allowed. Drivers can pick up for two other households without having them in the vehicle providing they know the town they live in and how many people live in their household. As always, we maintain the highest level of dignity and do not ask names or income levels.”
The only information that is taken is town of residence.
If you, or anyone you know is interested in volunteering, go to nhfoodbank.volunteerhub.com to create a volunteer account. You will then be able to sign up for any Mobile Food Pantry and any other volunteer opportunities the Food Banks has available.
