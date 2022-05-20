CONWAY — The Memorial Day Weekend Craft Fair is returning to Schouler Park in North Conway in front of the Conway Scenic Railroad station on May 28-29.
The times 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days: Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. There also will be live music both days, along with 120 amazing arts and crafts exhibitors.
They will be displaying a wide array of products, including: cedar wood furniture, hand-painted glassware, pottery, wrought-iron creations, leather jewelry, handspun yarns and spinning wheel demos, charcuterie boards, wooden signs and home decor, watercolor and acrylic paintings, face painting, wooden decor, hand-poured soaps, body care products, homemade fudge, kettle corn, books, gourmet foods, cat and dog toys, children’s toys, embroidery, quilted items, wildlife photography, alpaca products and lots more.
The craft fair will take place rain or shine under tents and canopies. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. For more information, call (603) 387-1510 or go to joycescraftshows.com.
Joyce’s Craft Fairs has 16 fairs scheduled for 2022. No two fairs are alike, with unique arts and crafts exhibited. In addition to the Memorial Day Weekend fair to be held in Schouler Park, coming up are:
• May 21-22: Spring Fun Craft Fair. Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Route 3, Tilton
• July 2-3: Gunstock 4th of July Weekend Craft Fair. Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Route 11A, Gilford
• July 8-10: On The Green 1 Arts & Crafts Festival, Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Drive, Route 28, Wolfeboro
• July 23-24: Summer Fun Craft Fair. Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Route 3, Tilton
• July 30-31: Lakeside Craft Fair. Across from Weirs Beach, 70 Endicott St. N., Laconia
• Aug. 12-14: On The Green 2 Arts & Crafts Festival. Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Drive, Route 28, Wolfeboro
• Aug. 20-21: Mt. Washington Valley August Craft Fair. Schouler Park, 1 Norcross Circle, Route 16, North Conway
• Sept. 3-4: Gunstock Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair. Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Route 11A, Gilford
• Sept. 24-25: Falling Leaves Craft Fair. Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road., Route 3, Tilton
• Oct. 1-2: Washington Valley October Craft Fair. Schouler Park, 1 Norcross Circle, Route 16, North Conway
• Oct. 8-9: Gunstock Columbus Day Weekend Craft Fair. Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Route 11A, Gilford
• Oct. 15-16: Leaf Peeper’s Craft Fair. Schouler Park, 1 Norcross Circle, Route 16, North Conway
• Nov. 5-6: Silver Bells Craft Fair.Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Route 3, Tilton
• Dec. 10: Holly Jolly Craft Fair. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2 Somerset Plaza, Nashua
• Dec. 17: Santa’s Stocking Stuffer Craft Fair. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2 Somerset Plaza, Nashua
