MADISON — We’ve all heard that it’s better to give than to receive, something that is not lost on Kassidy Arruda, 13, of Madison.
The eighth-grader at Kennett Middle School makes it her calling to help others not just during the holiday season but throughout the year.
This year, she raised $1,200 for the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley’s Angels & Elves program and $300 for the Conway Area Humane Society through donations from friends and the community with the help of her parents, Kelly and John Arruda.
In fact, over the past six years, Kassidy has raised $6,000 to donate to worthy causes — which also happens to be the period in which the Arruda family has lived in the three-bedroom home they built with the help of the Mount Washington Valley Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
“My husband and I have always taught her the importance of giving back. Having our own Habitat home gives us the chance to do that,” said Kelly Arruda this week, as Kassidy did her remote school learning at home.
“It’s just the way she is — she likes to give to others. She even uses her birthday money and Christmas money to buy gifts for her friends — she likes to help others,” said Kelly. “She likes to help fellow students who need extra help with school.”
Kelly said that after they moved into their home in the Eidelweiss neighborhood six years ago, Kassidy, then 7, started school at Madison Elementary after the family moved from a rented home in North Conway.
“She went to the principal’s office and asked if she could decorate some boxes and collect money for kids for Christmas. That’s how it started, and she has done it every year since, putting up donation jars at places such as Madison Community Market & Deli,” said Kelly.
Kelly helps her daughter by posting funding requests on Facebook.
This year, Kassidy used the $1,200 to personally buy toys for children, after which she and her mom delivered them to Angels & Elves at Elf Headquarters at Settlers Green.
“People can always use an extra boost to make their lives a little better,” said Kassidy, who said in addition to helping others, she enjoys graphic design, drawing and writing.
She and her mom noted that her dad (son of Madison Selectman John Arruda) and Kassidy’s brother Drew (now attending Central Maine Community College) have also been big supporters of Kassidy's projects.
Chris Gillette of Kiwanis and Angels & Elves said of the big-hearted, quiet-spoken young lady, “She’s truly remarkable. She does this every year out of a sense of responsibility and gratitude for organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Angels & Elves which provided a hand up to her family. It’s really a wonderful story, and she sets a good example for everyone.”
Marie Lee, who worked with the late Head Elf Dick Ficke and took over from the retired U.S. Air Force colonel following his death last spring, said Kassidy’s story was one of Ficke’s favorites to tell fellow Kiwanians.
“Dick used to say that being in a stable home is a life-changing experience for a child — she is our local story, able to move with her family into the Habitat home through their hard work and she does this to give back. Dick was very proud of her and her family.”
As for the success of this year’s Angels & Elves, Lee expressed her deep gratitude to the community which once again came to the fore to help others.
“We were a little concerned last fall that there would be an increased demand due to the pandemic, but we we found that it was about the same in terms of demand, with 418 children sponsored," Lee said.
They also noticed a greater outpouring of support from businesses and individuals. "The sponsors came out very early in the fall when we opened in October and said they knew it was going to be a tough year (due to the pandemic) and they were very generous with their cash donations,” said Lee, who was assisted this year by Kiwanis president Barbara Plonski.
“We had limited access for the public to Angels & Elves this year due to safety guidelines as we did applications online this year. Sponsors, however, could come in. I must tell you that 15 shared with me that they wanted to help and pay-it-forward because when they were children or when they were moms in a time of need, Angels & Elves had helped them,” said Lee.
Angels & Elves was started in 1990, having been founded by Alex Levine and Joy Nagle with local residents and subsequently run by Harry and Roberta Stead until Kiwanis took it over in 2002. The goal is ensure that underserved children receive gifts from Santa on Christmas morning.
Tim Westwig, executive director of the Conway Area Humane Society, said he appreciates Kassidy's $300 gift. "It's always wonderful when kids take it upon themselves to help us out. It's wonderful what Kassidy has done."
