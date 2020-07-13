ONWAY — Now in its third and final year of the Capital Campaign, Vaughan Community Services is grateful for the continued support of the Gibson/Woodbury Foundation with their most recent donation of $75,000.
The donation will support the Vaughan Learning Center in its renovation of the Reverence for Life building.
The Learning Center, while currently closed, anticipates reopening in September under CDC and state of New Hampshire guidelines for child-care facilities.
Evelyn Woodbury, aunt to the Foundation’s Executive Director Mark Butterfield, was a great philanthropist and supported the community for many years until her death in 2010.
The foundation was created at that time and continues to support a number of important capital campaigns and projects in the North Conway area including the Ski Museum, North Conway Community Center and the Gibson Center.
Vaughan Community Services provides the only reduced fee child care and preschool center in the region and also operates the Vaughan Food Pantry. Vaughan provides support services for the neediest in the community.
The Capital Campaign was launched in 2018 to provide funding for the new food pantry and the renovations to the Learning Center. The pantry has been completed and will be operational in its new location by mid-August.
“During these difficult times we hope the community continues to support not only Vaughan, but the many, many non-profit organizations that make the Valley such a special place to live and work,” stated outgoing Vaughan President Dot Seybold. “Mark exemplifies the New England tradition of helping neighbors and generously carries on the giving legacy of Mrs. Woodbury and the Dewitt families.”
For more about Vaughan, go to vaughannh.org. For the Gibson/Woodbury Charitable Foundation go to gibsonwoodburyfoundation.org.
