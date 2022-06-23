FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Business Association has announced the line up of entertainment for this year’s free concert series in Bradley Park, noting much gratitude goes to The Clarence E. Mulford Trust again this year for their generosity and support.
The concerts are held each Tuesday evening in July from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Gazebo in Bradley Park on Main Street Fryeburg.
Performances will happen, rain or shine, with a rain location at the Fire Station on Main Street.
“Folks are encouraged to bring the whole family and set up lawn chairs, spread blankets, or make use of the benches available in the park. You are welcome to pack a picnic or enjoy some of the food vendors that are available such as Ed’s Pretzel Truck or Bobby-Jo’s Hot Dog, Popcorn and Beverage Tent.” said event organizer Donna Woodward.
The series starts off on Tuesday, July 5, with the Lazy River Riders. These “Hometown” boys have been entertaining in the area for many years. The trio includes Jeremy Holden, Alex Ouellette, and Bobby Sheeehan performing a dynamic selection of rock, pop, blues and country as well as originals. As an added treat on opening night, all attendees are invited to enjoy cake and ice cream compliments of the Rotary of Fryeburg.
The second Tuesday, July 12, presents Carlos Olmeda. Olmeda is a recording artist who comes to us from San Diego, Calif., but has made Maine his new home for several years. Concert-goers will hear at least four different songwriting styles in at least two languages performed with heartfelt passion and a sense of humor. Olmeda has the innate ability to make each listener feel as if his songs are sung directly to them. You will be totally entertained, amazed, and taken on a journey of imagination and delight
On Tuesday, July 19, come alive with the energetic sounds of Milltown Road Show. This five-piece acoustic group is known for a variety of musical styles. With guitar, stand-up bass, fiddle, banjo and piano, collectively they offer strong elements of bluegrass, rock and country roots, and they throw in some originals as well. You won’t want to miss their performance.
The grand finale on Tuesday, July 26, will be Don Campbell to the Gazebo. Campbell is an Award-winning singer-songwriter with a unique and uncanny vocal range. His music resides in the home of "American crossover" akin to the Eagles and John Cougar Mellencamp, and he is a six-time winner of the title "Maine's Best Singer-Songwriter.”
For more information or to download the poster go to finditinfryeburg.com and click on 2022 Bradley Park Concerts or email Donnawbe@gmail.com
