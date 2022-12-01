moffitt

Bartlett police Sgt. Brian Moffitt won the shooting match with a perfect score. (FILE PHOTO)

EATON — A Bartlett police officer took first place in the 13th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Shooting Match, which took place at the home of Dr. Eugene Long Jr. located at 1 Brownfield Road in Eaton on Nov. 11-13.

“Aother great year has gone by, and the annual law enforcement appreciation shoot match once again has gone off without a hitch, other than dodging rain and chilly temps,” said range master C. Shane McKinney.

