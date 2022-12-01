EATON — A Bartlett police officer took first place in the 13th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Shooting Match, which took place at the home of Dr. Eugene Long Jr. located at 1 Brownfield Road in Eaton on Nov. 11-13.
“Aother great year has gone by, and the annual law enforcement appreciation shoot match once again has gone off without a hitch, other than dodging rain and chilly temps,” said range master C. Shane McKinney.
“Great camaraderie and friendships were made as always, with over two dozen officers, firefighters, military, and lady shooters as well as friends and range officers Frank Evitts and myself,” McKinney said.
Bartlett police Sgt. Brian Moffitt was this year’s top officer and had a perfect score of 300. Second place went to civilian Robert Blaney. Sgt. William Strong of the Conway Police Department took third place.
Moffitt came in second at last year’s event and won in 2020.
About 20 people, including three women and an officer from Somerset, Mass., competed this year.
“Glock pistols were the prizes given, and the range camaraderie was free. Many thanks need to go out to Dr. Eugene Long Jr. for continuing this appreciation of our law enforcement, and his constant support to officers and their departments,” said McKinney.
“I encourage all to try to attend next year to increase the fun and relationship building with those who keep us safe, they are one of us. Till then, carry on and keep practicing.”
