CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis Club's Angels & Elves, a 20-year-old valley program that provides underserved children with gifts from Santa, is back.
Elf Headquarters will open Wednesday in the former Dress Barn facility, located diagonally across from The Gap in Settlers Green off Route 16 in North Conway.
When sponsors (“Angels”) come in, they can choose who to shop for, whether a little boy, a little girl or a teenager, etc.
They get a sheet of instructions saying they should expect to spend $125-$150 per child, though of course they are welcome to spend more by sponsoring a second child, preferably a sibling. And they get the application sheet, which tells a little bit about the child.
Through Nov. 25, Elf HQ will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, noon- 5:30 p.m.
Then, from Nov. 28-Dec. 16, it will be open daily from 11 a.m-5:30 p.m.
Angels & Elves will shut down for the season Dec. 16.
Days and hours of operation and all other information pertaining to Angels & Elves can be found on mwvkiwanis.org as well as on the Angels & Elves Facebook page. Dates/times will also be posted at Elf Headquarters.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 2.
All applications are made online. Applicants should call Elf Headquarters at (603) 356-5512 or email angelandelves2022@gmail.com to get their own personal link to an application, which will be completed online via computer or cellphone.
Last year the elves were greatly assisted by youth from the valley and beyond. Students raised almost $10,000 for Angels & Elves. A middle-school student from Lexington, Mass., contributed three huge containers of toys for kids age 13 and older. Equally impressive were the hours students spent shopping for gifts, wrapping presents and helping move the mountain of containers into and out of Elf Headquarters. Additionally, students sponsored five kids.
Key Club members reached out to other KHS groups asking them to support Angels & Elves. Spencer Ogren said that the Basketball Shoot-A-Thon had supported A & E for at least the last four years. Sam Thompson learned of MWV Kiwanis when he and his brother were patients at Memorial Hospital and received a bear and knitted blanket provided by the club.
Spencer, Hope Elias, Samantha Habert-Jaques and Sydnie Chris, all members of the KHS basketball teams, credited their coaches for inspiring their participation. The players shared that coach Jack Loynd tells his players that “the community supports their team and the team, in turn, is obligated to support the community."
Sam Thompson shared that the bear and blanket he and his brother received while at Memorial showed “how a small act of kindness can make a difference to children in need.” As a result, Sam asked guests attending his bar mitzvah to provide a gift for Angels & Elves.
If others wish to follow the example of these amazing young people they may volunteer to sponsor a child (or multiple children) and shop for their Christmas gifts. Or you may sponsor a child simply by making a monetary contribution, and let the Elves do the shopping!
