UNITY, Maine — On May 9, due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, Unity College celebrated its graduating Class of 2020 through a virtual recognition on its website and Facebook page.
Among the graduates honored was Marlene T. McCabe, from Tamworth, who majored in wildlife biology.
“We are incredibly proud of all of our graduates this year, not only for their years of dedication to their studies, but also in how they have adapted to the current challenges of COVID-19 to earn their degree,” said Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury. “I wish each one of them the best, and I look forward to seeing them all on campus soon so we can give them a proper sendoff into the next chapter of their lives.”
On Aug. 1, the college will host a large, in-person commencement at its flagship campus at 90 Quaker Hill Road in Unity, Maine, for graduates who had planned to march at the May commencement prior to COVID-19. Any graduate who cannot attend the August event is invited to participate in the December commencement on Dec. 18.
For more information, go to unity.edu.
