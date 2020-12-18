CONWAY — MWV Career and Technical Center's Kelley Murphy and Linda King are doing what they love this fall — teaching high school students and members of the Little Eagles Preschool located within Kennett High School.
Murphy, child and education studies teacher, and King, preschool lab instructor, recently celebrated the 60th day of the 2020-21 school year.
They remember last winter leaving school on Friday, March 13, not knowing the rest of the school year would take place remotely.
“Now every day we’re in school is a celebration,” Murphy said last Wednesday.
Murphy and King were “cautiously optimistic” they would return to classrooms this fall.
“When the SAU 9 announced the draft of the districtwide re-entry plan,” Murphy said, "we knew that returning was a very possible option. The hardest part of returning was deciding how that would happen and what Little Eagles would look like if we opened our doors and welcomed our families back.”
Murphy added: “We spent the better part of August researching early learning centers' protocols and guidelines, and creating our plan. We quickly learned that the reward of returning to school, bringing our students (young and old) back, was far more important than the inconvenience of new protocols — masks, social distancing, cohorts and sanitizing."
King added: “Our families did an incredible job of preparing our Little Eagles to return to school."
The biggest concern centered around mask-wearing, and whether all the students could do it for a day.
"The students, high school and Littles, have handled everything so well,” King said.
“I think they have handled it much better than we have would have expected or anticipated,” said Murphy. “We set the tone early on that wearing masks makes us like superheroes, doing our part to keep everyone safe.”
“There are amazing pictures books out there we have used to help reinforce our message,” Murphy said.
“In September and October, we spent as much time outside as possible learning together and building our school community. We have a beautiful campus that we started to explore much more than ever before. Weekly scavenger hunts, Big Wheel races on the track, outdoor learning spaces, all quickly became part of our new routine," she said.
“Seeing their faces has been so precious,” Murphy said, while adding: “We have all gotten very good at reading eyeballs. All of our students are very grateful to be back. We have started to celebrate every week we complete. The 50th day of school was a huge accomplishment.”
“Our youngest learners have grown in confidence and independence very much in our first three months together,” King said.
With the new guidelines, Little Eagles are now dropped off and picked up from the playground.
“Previously, parents would drop them off and help settle them in in the morning and collect their belongings in the afternoon,” explained King. “Now, all of those ‘housekeeping’ activities the Littles do themselves, unpacking their bags, setting out morning snack, packing lunch boxes, getting coats on."
“We are very proud of their new-found independence and confidence,” Murphy said. “We have two very tight communities in our program now. Our three-day-a-week cohort attends Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and our two-day cohort attends Tuesdays and Thursdays.”
Has coronavirus changed the art of teaching?
“I stumbled upon this quote early in our school year, and I think it sums things up nicely,” Murphy said. “'Hold onto the little moments, they quickly become the big moments.’
"None of us takes anything for granted anymore. We cherish each day we get to be here. There is a spring in our steps each day we arrive. The kiddos are our why!”
