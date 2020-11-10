FRYEBURG, Maine — Five Fryeburg Academy seniors have been named College Board National Recognition Scholars, scoring in the top 2.5 percent of 2019 PSAT/NMSQT test takers and identifying as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American, Latinx, Indigenous or attending school in a rural area and/or come from a small town. These students are Kyleana Carbone, Ava Chadbourne, Kaia DeVries, Quang Nguyen and Andrii Obertas.
Additionally, the College Board has recognized Kaia DeVries as a Commended Scholar for achieving a score that was among the highest 50,000 scores on tests taken. 1.7 million students nationally took the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT.
Fryeburg Academy is a private boarding and day school serving grades nine to 12 and offering a postgraduate year. For more information, go to fryeburgacademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.