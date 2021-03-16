BOSTON — Brianna Desharnais of Freedom and Sophie Hill of Madison were named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list at Simmons University in Boston.
To qualify for dean's list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Located in the heart of Boston, Simmons is a respected private university offering more than 50 majors and programs for undergraduate women and graduate programs open to all on campus, in blended formats, or entirely online in nursing and health sciences, liberal arts, business, communications, social work, public health, and library and information science.
