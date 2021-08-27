JOHNSON and LYNDOVILLE, Vt. — Garrick Porter of Center Conway, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the president's list for the spring 2021 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the president's list.
Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education with campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt., as well as an online division that combines the best of our campuses' nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs.
For more information, go to northernvermont.edu.
•••
BIDDEFORD and PORTLAND, Maine —Elizabeth Cote, Heather Howard and Trey Snowden all of Center Conway; and Taryn Dubois and Jewel Rosa both of Conway have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England.
Dean's list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
The University of New England is Maine's largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online.
For more information, go to une.edu.
•••
BOSTON — Brianna Desharnais of Freedom and Sophie Hill of Madison were named to the 2021 spring semester dean's list at Simmons University in Boston.
To qualify for dean's list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
For information, go to simmons.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.