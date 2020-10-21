SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Jared Carr of Intervale is among the 4,483 students who make up the largest and most diverse freshman class in the University of Utah's history.
Despite nationwide concerns over declining enrollment for institutions of higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Utah saw its largest total enrollment in its 170-year history for the Fall 2020 Semester.
"With many universities across the country seeing declining enrollments this fall, the University of Utah has again proven that we are unique," said Steve Robinson, senior associate vice president for Enrollment Management. "More students chose to enroll at the U than ever before. This reflects both the value of our degrees and the incredible academic opportunities that the flagship of our state offers."
Enrollment of first-time freshman increased 5.5 percent with 4,484 students, and overall enrollment increased to 33,047-up from 32,818. The number of new transfer students also increased by 9.5% to 1,416. The university also saw a record high in graduate enrollment with 8,404 graduate students this fall.
In addition to the largest freshman class in University of Utah's history, the class of 2024 is also the most diverse. Students of color represent 31 percent of the incoming domestic class, and the number of undergraduate females is the largest it has ever been, representing 48 percent of first-time freshmen. The incoming class represents all 50 U.S. states, 38 countries and 24 Utah counties.
For more information, go to utah.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.