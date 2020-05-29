Deborah J. Doucet of Glen is proud to announce her daughter Cassie Doucet, a senior at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn., made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. For more information about Concordia University, go to csp.edu.
Cassie Doucet named to dean's list at Concordia University
