OSSIPEE — Autumn Faris of Center Ossipee is one of the recipients of Meredith Village Savings Bank’s James D. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship.
Faris is attending the N.H. Technical Institute in Concord.
The scholarship is awarded annually to one exceptional graduating senior in each high school supporting the students of the towns and cities where Meredith Village Savings Bank has a branch. These include Gilford High School, Inter-Lakes High School, Laconia High School, Kingswood High School, Moultonborough Academy, Plymouth Regional High School, Portsmouth High School and Prospect Mountain High School.
The Sutherland Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of James Sutherland, who served as president and CEO of Meredith Village Savings Bank between 1982 and 1996.
Scholarship recipients represent the values of Meredith Village Savings Bank, which include accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork and stewardship. Students interested in applying for the 2021 scholarship are encouraged to contact their school’s guidance department.
Unlike a stock bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, is a mutual savings bank that operates for the benefit of its depositors, borrowers and surrounding communities. As a result, Meredith Village Savings Bank, has remained steadfast in fostering the economic health and well-being of the community since it was founded in 1869.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call (800) 922-6872 or go to mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.