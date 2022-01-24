Walter Timothy Neugebauer was born to Sarah and Tim Neugebauer on Jan. 21, 2022, at 11:35 p.m. at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce. The maternal grandparents are Dave and Sue Hausman of Madison, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Pete and Tami Mallios of Potomac, Md.
