Violet Rose Irene Blanchette was born to Shaun and Amber Blanchette of South Tamworth, N.H., on Dec. 28, 2020, at 11:48 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. She joins Colby, 9, and Thatcher, 4.
