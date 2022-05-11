Vincent Matthew Monza was born to Katie and Joseph Monza of Conway, N.H., on May 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins William Monza, 2. The maternal grandparents are Susan Marjerison of Conway and Todd and Elaine Frechette of Albany, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Suzanne White Monza of Laconia, N.H., William Monza of Farmington, N.H., and Stephanie Monza of Rochester, N.H.

