Ryder Michael Hallowell was born to Jadelyn Marie Dengel and Michael James Hallowell of Glen, N.H., on Oct. 14, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds. He joins Dominic Thomas, 7, and Corey Thomas, 6. The grandparents are Jennifer Salmon and William Wood of Glen, N.H., and Donna Burnside and Mike Hallowell of Emporium, Pa.
