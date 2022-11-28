River Sophia Dyer was born to Erica and Paris Dyer of Bartlett, N.H., on Nov. 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 9 pounds. She joins Novak, 6, and Kiernan, 3. The maternal grandparents are Roland and Brenda Adam of Berlin, N.H. The paternal grandmother is Barbara Ellis of Berlin.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- JMA idea is on life support; Conway is close to ready to start contract negotiations
- Fish and Game DIspatch taken over by state police
- No change in House winners after ballot commission meets
- Carroll County schools divide $761,450 safety grant funding
- Wrong-way driver on I-95 finally stopped by trooper
- Krebs wins Freedom Turkey Trot, 83 participate in the 5K
- Non-conforming Market Basket sign gets variance
- Clark, Fayle, Garside named All-State Honorable Mention in soccer
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Massachusetts likely died to exposure on Mount Lafayette
- Supply van crashes into River Road Bridge
- Metered parking in N. Conway parked for now
- Obituary: Joshua David Libby
- Missing Massachusetts hiker found deceased on Mt. Lafayette
- ZBA approves outdoor kennel over protests
- Giving thanks: From Ukraine, to Madison, with gratitude
- Obituary: Michael E. Reny
- New general manager, chef at Eagle Mountain House
- Kenney: Rental assistance help is on the way
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mary Breasted Smyth: Never known a time in politics when I have been as frightened (3)
- Sharon Pietz: Congrats Eugene Long, you get the Jackass of the Week gold star (2)
- Larry Winefield: Electing Republicans will the beginning of the end of democracy (2)
- Richard Davis: Clear answers needed on preserving summit of Mount Washington (2)
- Judy Ballard: To reverse failed policies, elected Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt (2)
- Katharine Terrie: Edith Tucker ticks all my boxes in the list of policy issues (2)
- Franklin Stephenson: All Dems should should be ashamed of what they doing (2)
- Madison woman accused of taking down political signs (2)
- Charlene Brown: Incorrect to pin worldwide inflation problem only on Dems (1)
- 25 endangered animals that only live in America (1)
- STR owner indicted on wrongful voting charge (1)
- Kara Smythe: Lori Korzen is a selfless leader and will represent us well (1)
- Jackson teen offers to plead guilty in sex case (1)
- Cassie Cox: Where is money coming from that Rep. Knirk spends on expensive ads? (1)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Promoting division (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: What advice do you have for local Republicans to become competitive again? (1)
- Madison selectmen announce stepped-up STR enforcement (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: Who do you think is going to win in Tuesday’s election? (1)
- Glenn Cordelli: Labeling GOP candidates Free Staters is a boogyman strategy (1)
- Dave Van Note: McCarthy urges you to vote for people who defile democracy (1)
- Sharon Pietz: Nasty discourse in letters can lead to violence (1)
- Madison planning board takes heat over STR article (1)
- Plymouth State University class looks at future use of Gorham lagoons property (1)
- TeleTalk question: Who do you think is going to win in Tuesday’s election? (1)
- William Marvel: Decadence (1)
- Insurrection in Jackson, 1863 (1)
- Madison public hearing on STRs on Wednesday (1)
- Walter Davis: With latest misinformation about attack, I'm beginning to feel doomed (1)
- Ray Gilmore: The lost party (1)
- Animal cruelty suspect's lawyer wants statement tossed (1)
- Ross Douthat: Stage set for DeSantis (1)
- Eugene M. Long: Do not be misled by evil, vote out the jackass Dems (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.