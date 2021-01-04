Paisley Mae Hanlon was born to Kristen Santosuosso and Coty Hanlon of Tamworth, N.H., on Dec. 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. She joins Aaliyah Hanlon, 7, and Myah Hanlon, 6. The maternal grandparents are Jason Ferrara of Tamworth, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Helen Hanlon of Bennington, Vt., and Dean McCarty of Houlton, Maine. The great-grandparents are RayAnne Santosuosso and Tony Santosuosso of St. Petersburg, Fla.

