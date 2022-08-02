Levi Nathaniel Bridges was born to Kaitlyn Leigh Coburn and Colby Ryan Bridges on July 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Molly and Kirk Nordmark of Chatham, N.H. The paternal grandmother is Michelle Merrill of Fryeburg, Maine.
