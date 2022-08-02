Levi Nathaniel Bridges was born to Kaitlyn Leigh Coburn and Colby Ryan Bridges on July 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Molly and Kirk Nordmark of Chatham, N.H. The paternal grandmother is Michelle Merrill of Fryeburg, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.