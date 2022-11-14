Laney Nicole Beaulieu was born to Jared and Megan Beaulieu of Tamworth, N.H., on Nov. 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins Elsie Beaulieu, 3. The grandparents are Mike and Justine Oktavec of Tamworth and Cathy Beaulieu of Rochester, N.H. The great-grandparents are June Vendrillo of Tamworth and Edith Lamper of Rochester.
