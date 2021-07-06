James Matthew Lautenschlager was born to Sarah and Matthew Lautenschlager of North Conway, N.H., on July 1, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Paul Ansaldi and Maureen Malo of North Conway. The paternal grandparents are the late Joe Lautenschlager and Susan Lautenschlager of North Conway.
