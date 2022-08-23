Henry James Nason-Poitras was born to Hope Nason and Ronald W. Poitras Jr. of Center Ossipee, N.H., on Aug, 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. He joins Annamay Nason, 8, Amelia Duquette, 6, Ronald Poitras III, 6, and Isabella Martin, 4. The maternal grandparents are Lisa Nason of Wolfeboro and James Nason of Center Ossipee. The paternal grandparents are Susannah Elliott and Ronald Poitras Sr. of Chocorua, N.H.

