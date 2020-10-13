Hazel Marie Kelley was born to Elizabeth and Patrick Kelley of Conway, N.H., to Sept. 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, N.H., in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins James 19, Ethan 18, Emmalie 14, and Mollie 12. The maternal grandparents are David and Donna Richardson of Conway. The paternal grandparents are Willis and Sherri Kelley of Jackson, N.H.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.