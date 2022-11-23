Hazel Gervais was born to Ryan and Abigail Gervais of Auburn, Maine, on Nov. 15, 2022, at Central Maine Medical Center in Auburn. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21¼ inches long. The grandparents are Tom and Kelly Rines of Tamworth, N.H., and Daniel and Jacqueline Gervais of Lewiston, Maine. The great-grandparents are Sally Ryder of Connecticut and Barbara Rines of Conway, N.H.

