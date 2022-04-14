Braelie Ann Young was born to Alec and Brylie Young of Fryeburg, Maine, on April 8, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Dwight and Shelley Walker of Fryeburg. The paternal grandparents are Donnie and Lisa Young of Cushing, Maine. The maternal great-grandparents are James and Donna Osgood of Fryeburg. The paternal great-grandparents are Mona and Keith Monaghan of Port Clyde, Maine.

