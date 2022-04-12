CRAWFORD NOTCH — Workshops have been announced for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s EXPO22, their annual business exposition at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch on April 19.
This year’s EXPO22 will emphasize the outdoor industry in New Hampshire, bringing together business owners, professionals and decision-makers in the outdoor industry.
The event is set to feature business-critical workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities. Additionally, the MWVCC plans to host vendors that provide practical products and services that attendees can use to grow their businesses.
The schedule includes:
• 10:30 a.m.: Appalachian Mountain Club hike and basic skills workshop; registration required.
• 10:30 a.m.: From Creation to Placement, the Complete Business Video Workshop; registration required.
• Noon: Panel Discussions: Building a Digital Strategy That Has Purpose/Digital Marketing; panelists to include: Peter Schofield, Northeast Regional vice president of sales and strategy; Jeremy Dodd, Northeast Regional director of sales and strategy; Leanne Schiller, Northeast senior account executive; and Katrina Raspa, Southeast Regional director of sales engineers.
1:15 p.m.: Hospitality staff interested in partnering with MWV Outdoor Industry to offer guest package of adventure — learn about outdoor recreational services and the impact on the Mount Washington Valley’s economy. Panelists to include: Jessyca Keeler, SkiNH president; Tyler Ray, Granite Outdoor Alliance director; Amanda Peterson, Appalachian Mountain Club trail program operations manager; and Sara Thompson, Gorham Bike & Ski store manager.
2:30 p.m.: Outdoor industry: learn how to start your business, resources and outdoor legislation; panelists to include: Scott Crowder, N.H. Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development director; David Poole, N.H. Guides Association; Rita Toth, Small Business Development Center; and Randy Ouellette, Swift River Ghillie.
4-7 p.m.: Chamber After Hours/exhibitors display.
According to Michelle Cruz, assistant director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce, the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs reported the outdoor recreation industry created $2.2 billion in economic activity in 2020. She hopes the EXPO22 will bring the business community and outdoor industry together to the valley’s benefit, from jobs and economic growth to business development and travel and tourism.
“Visitors to the White Mountains come to enjoy the outdoors,” Cruz said. "As more people discover the Mount Washington Valley, the chamber seeks to provide more possibilities for sustainable economic development with our community’s business professionals.
"EXPO22 is a must-attend event for those looking to grow in 2022 and beyond. The future is very bright for our valley,” Cruz said.
Sponsors of the EXPO22 include: LOCALiQ, Northway Bank, OutFront Media, TD Bank, Eversource, Mt. Washington Radio Group, New Hampshire Business Review and Memorial Hospital MaineHealth.
To sign up for the workshops and see the schedule of events, go to the MWVCC’s website at visitmwv.com/chamber/expo22 or email Cruz at events@mtwashingtonvalley.org.
