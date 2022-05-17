Some companies have taken their brand recognition to a new level and I'd have to count Oscar Mayer among them.
These guys believed so strongly in their wiener, they wrote a jingle about it. Who remembers? Come on, sing it with me! "Oh, I wish I was an Oscar Mayer wiener, that is what I’d truly like to be. ‘Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me." OK, I'm no psychologist but there may be some dark, deep-seated insecurity going on there, not to mention an unhealthy relationship with food and perhaps a questionable upbringing devoid of emotional sharing. But regardless, Oscar Mayer was clearly all in for their product.
How many other food product makers went so far as to design and build a wiener car? Yes, the wienermobile, as it’s known, has been around since 1936, when Carl Mayer, nephew of Oscar Mayer — yeah, he was a real guy — proposed a 13-foot rolling frank to ply the streets of Chicago and spread the word of their “German-style wieners”. The original open-cockpit wienermobile was the first in a series of promotional roadable hot dogs.
Right about now you’re probably wondering how I’m going to fill a column about a giant wiener on wheels. I mean, most of what I’ve already written regarding Oscar Mayer’s marketing would never make it past current focus groups, and forget about the backlash and jokes on social media, but 1936 was a different time. So let's keep the wienermobile history rolling.
By 1940, the wienermobile had glass enclosures over the driver and passenger to facilitate all-weather operations and allow it to travel beyond the bounds of the Windy City, but World War II was looming and all that metal and gasoline was needed for other priorities.
Not to worry because 1952 heralded the return of the wienermobile, this one designed and built by Gertenslager, a maker of large commercial specialty vehicles like moving vans and bookmobiles.
This version was built on a Dodge chassis and featured a 22-foot-long hot dog with a sound system and sunroof. If you are going to drive a wiener, you might as well go in style. This particular unit still exists and is located at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.
Prolific industrial designer Brooks Stevens, who created such notable vehicles as the Studebaker GT Hawk, Jeep Wagoneer and Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide, as well as numerous appliances, household products and company logos, relished his design of the 1958 and next wienermobile. His futuristic take on the rolling frankfurter incorporated “buns” bodywork and a clear bubble front for the driver.
Oscar Mayer company mechanics created two new wienermobiles for 1969 using Chevrolet motor home chassises with V6 engines and parts from cars like Ford Thunderbird taillights. The next wienermobile was built in 1976 on a 1973 Chevy motor home chassis, and this wienermobile was the first to make a debut in a foreign country when it visited Spain. But apparently it wasn’t cutting the mustard and the decision was made in 1977 to clean the plate and refocus marketing on television ads.
What would a bean counter do without a frank? Turns out the money was better spent on the wienermobile, and the people spoke in 1986. Fans sent cards and letters hoping for another chance to view the wienermobile for its 50th birthday celebration. Crowds turned out for the cameo and Oscar Mayer was listening, committing to build a fleet of six new wienermobiles in 1988, now 23 feet long and made of fiberglass.
This time, the bulbous franks were stuffed with microwave ovens, refrigerators, cellphones, and stereos that played 21 versions of the Oscar Mayer wiener jingle. Four more were built and went overseas to Japan and Spain.
Another rewarming was in the works for 1995, when California auto designer Harry Bradley created the next gen wienermobile. Like food portions, the wienermobile grew — to 27 feet long and 11 feet high, based on a General Motors chassis.
The high-tech features continued with onboard video equipment and a big-screen TV while the hot dog theme moved inside with a wiener-shaped dashboard. This version underwent wind tunnel testing at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, and Oscar Mayers claims it’s aerodognamic.
Two new wienermobiles were introduced for 2000. These were modified 1995 versions loaded with the tech of the day like GPS navigation, more powerful engines, ABS brakes and up-to-date audio and video systems. These units wore clever license plates that read “WNRMBLE” and “IWSHIWR” and toured the United States.
For the 125th anniversary of Oscar Mayer, a wienermobile link was created based on a Mini Cooper S. These bite-sized wienermobiles were half the size and weight of their big dog cousins but they were no pig in a blanket.
Since then, the wienermobile has been going strong in various configurations.
Oscar Mayer embraced the wienermobile, turning out special editions and new models at a regular pace. You might say there’s a wienermobile for any appetite.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
