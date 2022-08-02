The library with built-in bookshelves at the Henry Ford Home at 140 Edison St. in Detroit, Mich. During the years he lived in the house, 1908-1915, Ford worked to perfect his ideas and business model. (ZILLOW PHOTO)
A historic marker tells the history fot he Henry Ford House, which is located in the Boston-Edison historic district of Detroit, Mich. Ford and his wife, Clara, lived in the house from 1908 to 1915, when he built a new estate in Dearborn, Mich. (ZILLOW PHOTO)
The Henry Ford House, an Italian Renaissance Revival design, located at 140 Edison St. in Detroit, Mich., is currently on the market for $975,000. (ZILLOW PHOTO)
The library with built-in bookshelves at the Henry Ford Home at 140 Edison St. in Detroit, Mich. During the years he lived in the house, 1908-1915, Ford worked to perfect his ideas and business model. (ZILLOW PHOTO)
A historic marker tells the history fot he Henry Ford House, which is located in the Boston-Edison historic district of Detroit, Mich. Ford and his wife, Clara, lived in the house from 1908 to 1915, when he built a new estate in Dearborn, Mich. (ZILLOW PHOTO)
Historically significant cars are not very common. Sure, there is the first production model or last production model of a vehicle or a car featured in a popular movie, or even one that may have played a role in an epic battle or major event.
A car is a movable object, but a building or location is stationary, standing firm against time and resolute in its purpose. A home might be shelter to a legendary figure, a place to go to escape responsibility or reputation and let your guard down and be vulnerable. A structure might have been where world-changing events took place. If walls could talk.
Beyond the ghosts of past residents and lingering spirits, the historical significance of a building or structure can take on many forms, from a design or architectural standpoint to simply being a window into the soul of those that once dwelt within.
It is the latter that makes a home recently advertised for sale at 140 Edison St. in Detroit so intriguing. Regardless of what you think of the man — he was a tyrant, a raging anti-Semite and suffered from chronic hubris — there is no denying his influence on the modern automobile.
Henry Ford developed the moving assembly line, brought the price of the automobile — namely, the Model T — down to an affordable level, and brought the pay for his workmen up to a living wage. To be sure, all of Ford’s motives weren’t completely altruistic — he was, after all a shrewd businessman — but his impact on society was undeniable.
The Ford Motor Co. was established in 1903, and by 1908, Henry Ford moved production from the Mack Avenue plant to the Piquette Avenue plant in Detroit, where he launched the Model T. This was the facility where Ford experimented with the first moving assembly line. It was also the first factory where more than 100 cars were assembled in one day.
The facility was used by FoMoCo until 1910, when production was shifted to the larger and newer Highland Park plant. Studebaker then acquired the Piquette Avenue location for their own production.
The same year the Model T was introduced, Ford built the home at 140 Edison St. for his wife, Clara and himself. The house is located in the Boston-Edison historic district of Detroit, so named because the neighborhood is bordered by Boston Boulevard to the north and Edison Avenue to the south. The brick Italian Renaissance Revival structure is as opulent as one would expect of an industrial tycoon of the time, but far less than the gilded excess found in the sprawling homes occupied by many of today’s CEOs.
The Ford house retains its period elements and sits on a three-quarter-acre lot. Three stories enclose 7,263 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, 4½ baths, an impressive wood and stone entryway, a library with built-in bookshelves, a second-floor balcony, sleeping porch, screened terrace, hardwood floors throughout, servants' quarters on the top floor, a scullery and butler's pantry, as well as a separate carriage house and two-story garage, a brick patio, fountain, gardens, a pergola and verdant landscaping, all surrounded by ivy-covered brick walls.
Henry and Clara Ford lived there for only seven years following its completion in 1908, but it was an important span of time for the Ford Motor Co. During that stretch, Henry worked on perfecting his ideas and business model. There must be a sense of awe sitting in Henry’s study, contemplating the future of the automobile. We can be certain that whatever conclusions he reached were successful, as his company became the biggest U.S.-based automaker through the mid-1920s.
By 1915, the Fords were constructing their new home in Dearborn, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. The new manor was expansive and would be the final residence of Henry and Clara Ford. The five-story, 56-room home on 1,300 acres featured a hydro-electric powerhouse designed by a friend of Henry's, a certain Thomas Alva Edison. In addition, it boasted a greenhouse, boathouse, stables and gardens. You might recognize the name of the estate, Fair Lane, as it became the name of a popular Ford car model, the Fairlane, produced from 1955-70.
Meanwhile, at 140 Edison St., a plaque by the street states the significance of the property as being the former home of the Fords. The current residents are only the fourth owners, purchasing the home in 1985, and they have done a remarkable job maintaining and preserving the property; however, they cite their advancing age and a desire to downsize as their reasons for selling.
For $975,000, you, too can retire to Henry Ford’s library and ponder the next great advancement in automotive design.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.