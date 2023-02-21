Akio Toyoda, grandson of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of Toyota Motor Co. after 13 years and will move to the chairmanship of Toyota’s board of directors. (COURTESY PHOTO)
There’s been a shake-up at the top of Toyota. Well, as much of a shake-up as the stoically run automotive juggernaut is willing to project.
Sixty-six-year-old Akio Toyoda is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of Toyota Motor Co. after 13 years and will move to the chairmanship of Toyota’s board of directors. Akio Toyoda is the grandson of the founder, Kiichiro Toyoda, which illustrates the relatively young age of the hugely successful car manufacturer.
Sakichi Toyoda started Toyoda Loom Works in 1926, making manual and machine-powered looms, streamlining efficiency in the textile industry. Sakichi’s son, Kiichiro Toyoda, went on to establish the automobile department in 1933, changing the name to Toyota in 1937. Toyoda is still in operation today though focusing on CNC machine tools and technology within the industry.
Akio Toyoda will replace the current chairman of the board, Takeshi Uchiyamada, who made a name for himself as the father of the popular Prius hybrid, and will retain a seat on the board of directors.
The executive musical chairs was precipitated by Uchiyamada’s resignation from his position. Fifty-three-year-old Koji Sato, who has served in many roles within Toyota but most recently as chief branding officer, head of the Lexus luxury brand and president of Gazoo Racing Co., will step in as president and CEO of Toyota, replacing Akio Toyoda. The new management structure “has a mission to transform Toyota into a mobility company," according to Toyoda.
Toyoda and Sato have worked closely for years, and they’re both car guys with a passion for racing. Gazoo Racing is Toyota’s road racing contingent, whereas TRD is their off-road racing division.
Toyoda was personally involved in developing Toyota performance vehicles, including the GR (Gazoo Racing) Yaris and the Supra. He personally tested every GR Yaris racing concept vehicle and went so far as to compete in the world-famous but grueling Nurburgring 24 endurance race in a Toyota Supra under his racing pseudonym, Morizo, to avoid the attention of the media or other racers.
Assuming the role of chairman of the board will allow Toyoda to provide support to Sato as he guides the company beyond what is widely believed to be Toyota’s lethargic response to embracing electric vehicles and future mobility. Despite criticism, Toyoda’s strategy is to invest in a range of electrified vehicles, including hybrids, rather than following other carmakers who are focusing solely on EVs, but Toyoda feels adoption of EVs will be slower than most people think and banning internal combustion engines and fossil fuels will be difficult to accomplish.
At a recent press conference, Toyoda didn’t sugarcoat his efforts navigating Toyota through some turbulent times in the automotive world, saying, “In retrospect, these 13 years have been a period of struggling to survive one day after the next, and that is my honest feeling.”
But he also pointed out, “I’m a carmaker through and through, and that’s how I’ve transformed Toyota. But a carmaker is all I am. That is my limit.”
Toyoda went on to say, “I think that Sato, too, is a carmaker like me. I believe in the future that the next generation will create.” Toyoda also cited Sato’s love of cars and his relative youth, noting someone younger needs to complete Toyota’s transition into a new era. Sato responded, “If Morizo is someone who loves driving cars, I am someone who loves making cars that makes drivers smile.”
It seems that Toyota is in good hands and well-prepared to embrace the future. And for all you careful readers who are wondering why Toyota Motor Co. is spelled with a “t” rather than the founder’s spelling with a “d,” it’s a matter of symmetry and luck. Most people thought Toyota simply sounded better, but the main reason is because the word Toyoda spelled in Japanese uses 10 strokes of the pen to write but Toyota only uses eight strokes. In Japanese culture, the number 8 is thought to be lucky, so the company adopted the Toyota spelling. It seems they were right considering they’re ranked the top-selling auto manufacturer for the third straight year, a position they frequently hold.
