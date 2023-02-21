Akio_Toyoda.jpg

Akio Toyoda, grandson of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of Toyota Motor Co. after 13 years and will move to the chairmanship of Toyota’s board of directors. (COURTESY PHOTO)

There’s been a shake-up at the top of Toyota. Well, as much of a shake-up as the stoically run automotive juggernaut is willing to project.

Sixty-six-year-old Akio Toyoda is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of Toyota Motor Co. after 13 years and will move to the chairmanship of Toyota’s board of directors. Akio Toyoda is the grandson of the founder, Kiichiro Toyoda, which illustrates the relatively young age of the hugely successful car manufacturer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.