Another block in the foundation of traditional sedan production has crumbled — the Volkswagen Passat has left the building. After nearly 50 years in the U.S. market, VW has pulled the plug on the Passat and will retool the Chattanooga, Tenn., assembly plant to produce their plug-in electric ID.4 crossover.
Most won’t mourn the passing of another sedan, but the Passat, or B model VWs, and I have a history.
Following its redesign and relocation of manufacturing to Chattanooga for the 2012 model year, Volkswagen produced 800,000 Passats. This redesign ushered in a less expensive but physically larger car for sale exclusively in the U.S., and the overall styling would remain largely unchanged until the end.
The 2012 Passat saw sales ratchet up to around 125,000 units, more than 100,000 sales over the previous Euro model. But they declined every year until the last, when sales reached an all-time low of around 24,000 cars. Meanwhile, the market leaders Toyota Camry and Honda Accord scored sales of nearly 314,000 and 203,000 sedans respectively.
I was an early adopter of VW’s departure from rear-engine, air-cooled cars, though back in the early 1980s, it was less about choice and more about what I could afford.
Needing to replace my wrecked Oldsmobile Omega, a victim of over-exuberant driving on slippery winter roads, I made the decision to look for something smaller and more fuel-efficient. I cast a wide net and ended up with a first-year 1974 Volkswagen Dasher.
Not really considered a sedan by American standards, this particular two-door, manual-transmission hatchback in school-bus yellow and spotty rust suffered from a number of maladies, including too many electrical issues to recount.
I did become adept at swapping those little colored porcelain fuses easily accessed through the many missing parts of the dashboard, and a can of starting fluid substituted for a working choke.
My uncle, the consummate patriot and veteran of two wars, was furious that I was driving a German car, but he probably experienced some schadenfreude at the realization of what a POS it turned out to be. Still, it got me to school and work with enough functioning lights to be visible at night, while on bonus days the heater blower would screech its objections.
The Dasher, known in Europe as the Passat, was internally designated the model B1 and shared the platform with the Audi 80. Along with the Rabbit/Golf, these were among the first liquid-cooled, front-engine, front-wheel-drive VWs.
In 1982, the next-generation Passat, the model B2, was introduced, but here in the U.S. the Dasher nameplate went away in favor of the Quantum, and this model, too, shared a platform with the Audi 80, known here as the Audi 4000. I owned several Quantums in both front drive and Synchro all-wheel-drive versions as well as an Audi 4000 and a GT Coupe version of the sedan, and for several years my VW/Audi immersion was deep.
By 1990, the model B3 was introduced, and finally, the Passat name followed the model to North American shores, though this would be the first Passat designed exclusively by Volkswagen and shared no family genes with any Audi model. The B3 and subsequent B4 were based on a stretched Golf platform with transverse mounted, rather than the previously Audi-preferred longitudinally mounted engine.
The year 1998 brought forth the B5 model and the first Passat whose name and platform crossed the Atlantic. This model also went back to its Audi roots, using its base for both the Audi A4 and VW Passat. The B6 was introduced for 2006, and this model bounced back to the Volkswagen design house. More safety and comfort features were incorporated in this version, the last Euro model Passat to be sold in the U.S.
The next iteration brings us to the market-specific 2012 North American model produced in Chattanooga, and now, that model too, has gone away and along with it the Passat name. Nothing screams U.S. auto market like metallic gray, and fittingly the last unit to roll off the assembly line was painted that very color.
During Fryeburg Motors' first decade in business, the Passat and Audi of the B4, B5, and B6 models were staples on our lot for both sales and service. It’s strange to think of them as no longer current.
The Dasher and Quantum are barely a footnote in Volkswagen of America’s history. Most people think of a Dasher as one of Santa's reindeer or someone working a side hustle as a delivery driver, and Quantum seems overly complex or like a mediocre James Bond movie, but drivers know what a Passat is or was. Suddenly, it’s hard not to notice that Passat is only a couple letters away from past.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
