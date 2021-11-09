Since 1899, the Packard Motor Car Co. has been known as a high-end automobile. At a time when others were racing to the bottom of the pricing ladder, Packard had no issue with sticking to their culture of refinement and status.
James Packard coined the phrase, “Ask the man who owns one” in 1901, in reference to their own product, anadvertising tag line that stood the test of time. In 1921, a Packard chauffeured Warren G. Harding to his inauguration, the first automobile to do so.
At the time, a Ford Model A could be had for around $500, and an Oldsmobile Runabout $650, while Packards were starting at around $2,600 and competing with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz.
Packard’s contributions to the automobile innovation include the introduction of the modern steering wheel and the 12 cylinder engine.
Following the involvement of a group of investors, Packard moved their headquarters and production from Warren, Ohio, to Detroit in 1903. Company president Henry Joy tapped noted local architect Albert Kahn to design their new manufacturing complex. The massive 40-acre site incorporated 10 buildings. The first were conventional mill buildings, constructed using wood with numerous support columns and few windows. This type of construction had limitations for a production facility as well as being a fire hazard.
Ground breaking for the 10th building in the complex — Packard No. 10 — began in 1906, and Kahn enlisted the help of his brother Julius, an engineer who was experimenting with reinforced concrete construction techniques.
Using the trussed concrete steel rebar reinforcement system Julius designed, the new Packard factory became the first industrial building to use reinforced concrete for floors, ceilings and columns. In addition to enormous strength and fire resistance, it allowed wide open spaces and the use of large floor-to-ceiling windows for natural lighting and ventilation.
The design and construction of Packard #10 set the standard for automotive factories throughout the U.S., and was so successful Packard renovated their first 9 mill buildings to follow suit.
The Packard Motor Car Co. complex became the largest auto plant in America, was one of the first to accommodate a mass production assembly line in the Detroit area, encompassed over 4 million square feet of factory space, and employed 40,000 workers practicing 80 different trades at its peak.
Henry Ford recognized the innovative techniques of the Packard plant and hired Kahn to construct his Highland Park plant and later, Ford Motor Co.'s enormous Rouge complex as well as the Ford-managed Willow Run bomber plant for World War II aircraft production.
Packard Motor production began in Detroit in 1903, and continued steadily through 1956 only breaking to aid in the WWII armament effort when they got into aircraft engine production.
Ford was asked to make the Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 engine under license for British Royal Air Force Spitfire and Hurricane fighters but refused, saying he would only produce military goods for U.S. defense purposes.
Packard, long considered the Roll-Royce of American automakers, painstakingly reproduced the complicated engines, incorporating changes and improvements along the way. These massive engines became the heart of the P-51 Mustang, considered the epitome of propeller-driven fighter aircraft and were also used to power PT boats like the PT-109, skippered by future president John F. Kennedy.
To keep the plant relevant, improvements were made along the way, including a multistory automated assembly line in the late 1930s to accommodate the outdated multi level factory structures. Following the Great Depression, Packard introduced lower-priced models in an effort to boost sales but that only succeeded in continuing a downward spiral.
In 1952, James Nance took the helm at Packard. With a background selling appliances and no automotive experience, he oversaw a number of management gaffes culminating in the purchase of Studebaker in 1954, which, given enough time and resources could have been a good move and put the company on firmer footing with a broader product line able to compete with GM, Chrysler and Ford. Unfortunately, neither company was in a strong financial position.
Packard production was moved to Studebaker in South Bend, Ind., in 1957 and by 1958, Packard was little more than a badge on mildly restyled Studebakers. After the 1958 model year, Packard lived on in name only until 1962, when the last evidence of a once world-class automaker was dropped from the Studebaker-Packard name. Studebaker would continue for only a few more years before its own demise.
Today, the Packard Motor Co. is long gone, but the enormous assembly complex survives in ruin in Detroit. Owners have come and gone, never fully realizing its potential, and the city has foreclosed on the property. A Detroit News article states a new owner, likely a developer, will be announced by the end of the year. A photo essay on the complex in its current state of decay can be found on the website “Abandoned America.” It's a haunting reminder of fallen automotive greatness.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.