Powel Crosley Jr. was an inventor and car enthusiast and, like others before and after, wanted to develop and market his own car.
No stranger to innovation, Powel tried his hand at bringing his first car, dubbed the Marathon Six, to market in 1908. Unable to secure financial backing, he turned his attention to the radio, at the time an exciting new concept.
Crosley earned his place in industrialized America when he learned to manufacture a radio for a fraction of the cost of those on the market. His Harko radio was so successful that by 1924, Crosley radios, including the Roamio model made for cars, was the largest manufacturer of these devices. When some consumers noted his inexpensive radios had less than ideal reception, he created a high-powered radio station and developed the Crosley Broadcasting System.
Not content to rest on his success with radios, Crosley ventured into household appliances and brought forth his refrigerator with shelves in the door called the Shelvador, which at the time was quite innovative. Another Crosley appliance was the kerosene-powered freezer called the Icyball, for farmers who lacked electricity. If nothing else, Powel Crosley’s products had some creative names.
Finally, in 1939, despite the political winds blowing the world toward war, Crosley introduced his tiny, bare-bones economy car. With his financial future secure, he incorporated Crosley Motors with younger brother Lewis, and began assembling his car in Indiana.
Like his other products, the goal was a simple, affordable appliance of a vehicle designed to be sold alongside his other products in the department store. At 48 inches wide, they were designed to fit through standard commercial store front doors and assembled in back rooms. This interesting sales model never really took hold, though, and most Crosleys were sold through distributorships at gas stations and repair garages.
Crosley’s original design was a two-door convertible powered by a two-cylinder air-cooled engine riding on an 80-inch wheelbase. By 1941, a four-door convertible, station wagon and pickup were introduced, but by 1942 production ceased as did all manufacturing not destined for war materiel. This, just as Crosleys were becoming desirable due to gasoline rationing and the notably high gas mileage of these micro cars offered.
Following World War II, Crosley introduced their newly designed though still diminutive line of vehicles to a public clamoring for new products. Styling responsibilities went to an industrial design house that also developed products such as medical equipment and vending machines, and their functional practicality carried through.
The new models were powered by an innovative engine known as the CoBra but this was no Carol Shelby muscle car. CoBra was an acronym for Copper Brazed, and was an offshoot of an engine originally developed to power generators and torpedoes for the Navy. Although advanced for the time, incorporating an overhead cam shaft, the liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine eschewed a conventional cast-iron engine block in favor of copper-brazed, stamped steel. However, this unconventional engine was prone to rust and overheat, prompting Crosley to replace it with a more traditional cast-iron block four-cylinder within a few years.
The CIBA — Cast Iron Block Assembly — engine powered later Crosley cars and was offered at cost as a replacement for earlier cars utilizing the problematic CoBra engine.
A two-door station wagon and panel delivery joined the pickup and two-door sedan in 1947. Improvements came in the form of roll-up windows to replace the sliding side windows and electric wipers in 1949. Also introduced in 1949 were disc brakes, the first offered on a production car. Unfortunately, these were sourced from aircraft inventory and their alloy construction was prone to rust from salty roads and brake fade when used continuously, unlike the short-braking cycle times an airplane requires.
The year 1949 also saw the introduction of the Crosley Hot Shot, a two-seat roadster that proved able to be competitive winning its class in the 1950 Sebring endurance race, as well as strong performances in numerous regional sports car racing events.
Utility was Crosley’s benchmark, and in 1950 they brought the Farm-O-Road to market. This mini Jeep-like vehicle was capable of employing various farm implements while dual rear wheels were made easy to install for added stability and traction but quickly removed for road use. It was more like a modern, though primitive, side-by-side ATV.
But as America entered the 1950s, consumers were infatuated with ever bigger cars, and cheap gas made the small Crosley seem obsolete. By 1952, Powel Crosley had invested much of his personal fortune into his automotive passion, but sales never achieved the level of success he’d imagined. The factory was closed and sold, but derivatives of the engine went on to power chain saws, outboard motors and refrigerator units on semi trailers.
The Farm-O-Road even enjoyed a brief comeback as the Crofton Bug manufactured by Crofton Marine.
Perhaps the Crosley was ahead of its time. The vehicles offered many innovations, sold inexpensively, and always held true to Powel Crosley’s ideals. Maybe if he’d just come up with more clever names.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
