It’s more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow. I’ve uttered these very words countless times — and not because most of my fun cars have been less than stellar performers, though they were.
And it’s not that I haven’t experienced blazing performance behind the wheel. The problem with street racers is some are so fast, that to take advantage of their abilities requires such extreme concentration they really should be limited to the track for the general safety of the public.
And even then, since most of us don’t enjoy the benefit of sponsors, the cost of such performance could easily be balled up in a pile of molten alloy and wrinkled steel at the slightest misstep. None of that is much fun.
I’ve always been a fan of sports cars — top-down two-seaters with manual transmissions. These are the cars meant for the twisty roads and cool autumn air.
There was no shortage of such cars in my youth, the selection limited by the need for winter travel and the tin worm eating away at the precious structural metal that kept them together. Most seemed to come with a standard factory rust package.
My tastes run towards the less common, oddball cars, which may be why mine were lethargic but affordable. There’s a reason popular cars are just that. I never really owned any iconic roadsters. No MGB or TR-6 resplendent in BRG — British Racing Green — for me.
My first foray into fun cars was when I bought a mostly complete 1970 Datsun Roadster from a gentleman who could no longer get in and out of the low-slung car with his bad back.
When the rest of the world was driving Nissans, the U.S. market had Datsuns. My Roadster, technically an SRL311 model, signified the 2000cc or 2.0-liter engine and five-speed manual transmission as opposed to the SPL311 with 1600cc and four-speed car. Both were known outside the U.S as the Fairlady, which may be why they got the generic but descriptive Roadster moniker here.
They were really well-done, reverse- engineered MGBs, though more reliable and without finicky British electronics. Mine had a tattered soft top that was replaced with a clamped-on fiberglass hardtop when the weather dictated.
Even that 2.0 liter, though a barn-burner compared to the 1600, was no rocket ship. Today’s economy commuter could put it to shame, but it was a blast to drive. They went on to morph into the renowned Z series coupes beginning with the 240Z and progressing through the 300 series Z cars.
Next up was an even smaller Fiat 850 Sport Spider. Don’t let the 850 designation fool you — this rear-engine drop top actually packed a cool 902 cubic centimeters of rear-engine liquid cooled power. It was no Dino, but it did offer a genuine stretched-arm Italian sports car driving posture when behind the wheel.
This 9/10 of a liter four-cylinder was well-balanced but diminutive, on par with an MG Midget or A-H Sprite. It had an ingenious but simple soft top that tucked under a hard flip-up tonneau cover to maintain the sleek look that Giugiaro styled and Bertone built.
Even back then, most motorcycles sported larger displacement engines, and econo-box hatchbacks had almost double the output, but that thing could squeeze miles out of a gallon of gas, and the driving experience was like few others.
Unfortunately, the Fiat met its demise at the hands of an inattentive driver who didn’t notice that my wife had stopped for a crosswalk while she was driving my daughter to school. Extrication was easy for the responding emergency crews once the top was lowered, though the driver of the offending Honda Accord-ian could have been a little more contrite.
Eventually, my need for a small commuter car led me to my entry into German sports cars, namely Porsche, at least in this country.
Yes the lowly Porsche 914, an early collaboration with and sold through Volkswagen dealers in Europe, the 914 was meant as an entry level Porsche in the U.S though it wasn’t until later 2.0L four-cylinder engines and five-speed transmissions got some Porsche tuning for their mid-ship-mounted, air-cooled layout that they got a kick in the pants to go from Porsche wannabe to, OK, still a Porsche wannabe but with a bit more oomph.
Some owners adorned their 914s with Porsche reverse graphics along the lower body sides attempting to convince the purists this was an actual Porsche, though aside from block letters spread out over the vented engine lid, no other badges proclaimed its lineage.
Porsche did stuff a six-cylinder engine in a few of these cars for genuine performance, but no matter the engine, the handling is the key to the immense enjoyment of a slow car.
