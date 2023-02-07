Nostalgia comes in many forms. During my youth, dreams sprouted from car and motorcycle brochures but the ephemera that paced my youth was the Sears catalog. The Wish Book catalog at Christmas contained everything a hopeful young kid could want, from go carts to toys and sporting goods, and later specialty catalogs for tools, entertainment and auto accessories. Nearly every uniquely grouped offering from underwear to appliances could be found between the covers of a Sears catalog. The “catalog” was ubiquitous and played a major role in the consumerism of America. It was Amazon before the internet.
The story began when Richard Sears, a 19th-century railway agent, sold an unwanted shipment of watches to other railroad workers. Following that success he partnered with watchmaker Alvah Roebuck, to form a mail-order watch business. In 1893, they expanded and named the business Sears, Roebuck & Co.
Sears began developing the catalog two years later specializing in low cost merchandise for rural areas, with limited retail store access. The two founders eventually left the company and Julius Rosenwald, a men’s clothier took over, diversified the catalog’s offerings, and came up with the “satisfaction guaranteed or your money back” policy.
Sears opened their first store in Chicago in 1925, and the Windy City would remain its headquarters. In 1969 the Sears Tower, a 110-story building was erected, and by the time of its completion in 1973, was the tallest building in the world.
At one time or another, it was possible to get anything from the retail giant, from complete house kits delivered by railcar, with numbered pieces for ease of assembly, to cars and motorcycles; as well as tools and farm machinery, appliances and clothing.
Sears products often set the standard for value. Their tool brand, Craftsman, set the bar for quality tools available outside the trades, and their lifetime guaranty added peace of mind for the frugal mechanic or carpenter. Toughskin jeans with their double thickness material built into the knees was on the back to school list of many parents, despite the protest of fashion-conscious kids. Ask me how I know. Kenmore was known for rugged appliances, and Die Hard car batteries were an industry benchmark.
As society retreated from the cities into the suburbs following World War II, Sears was a pioneer in locating their stores in shopping malls, which took business away from Main Street and perpetuated the American automobile culture. Sears was the first chain store to build parking lots, and the first to be open on Sundays.
Later, Sears developed their Auto Care Centers, many located adjacent to their stores, to capitalize on their brand and increase sales of their Die Hard battery and RoadHandler tire lines, at the same time giving consumers the convenience of auto service while shopping.
Almost since the beginning, Sears was involved with vehicles. One vehicle available through the catalog in 1914 was the Magneto Model motorcycle. In 1908, they marketed their own Sears Motor Buggy, which wasn’t fast or fancy but it was half the cost of the Ford Model T at the time.
The Motor Buggy, like all Sears, Roebuck & Company products, were sold through their catalog. If not a great seller, the car had the impact of showing many households in rural America the offerings available to consumers in much larger commercial areas, thanks to the Sears catalog which was shipped to nearly every home in the United States.
Sears spun off many specialty catalogs over the years. When motorcycle and car sales ceased in the early 1900s, they still offered a catalog highlighting the parts and accessories, equipment and apparel available to complement motorized vehicles. Tool catalogs carried on to the end and my buddy Dave and I often had a copy around, because if we couldn’t afford many of the tools we could at least look at the pictures.
The 1950s launched new vehicles to Sears’ selections. A 1951 Sears motor scooter was available and shortly after, in 1954, a motorcycle joined the lineup. These two-wheelers were made by Puch of Austria and sold under the Sears Allstate brand. 1952 and 1953 two door Henry J cars manufactured by Kaiser-Frazer were rebranded and sold as Allstate cars by Sears.
The Allstate name would live on as the insurance division at Sears — and a key business mistake as many analysts see it. Expanding from hard goods into insurance and financial products like the Discover card was considered by many to be a misstep in the success of Sears that lead to eventual bankruptcy.
To my nostalgic self the beginning of the end occurred 30 years ago, on Jan. 25, 1993, when the Sears catalog was unceremoniously discontinued signaling the dirge of a piece of American culture.
