Nostalgia comes in many forms. During my youth, dreams sprouted from car and motorcycle brochures but the ephemera that paced my youth was the Sears catalog. The Wish Book catalog at Christmas contained everything a hopeful young kid could want, from go carts to toys and sporting goods, and later specialty catalogs for tools, entertainment and auto accessories. Nearly every uniquely grouped offering from underwear to appliances could be found between the covers of a Sears catalog. The “catalog” was ubiquitous and played a major role in the consumerism of America. It was Amazon before the internet.

The story began when Richard Sears, a 19th-century railway agent, sold an unwanted shipment of watches to other railroad workers. Following that success he partnered with watchmaker Alvah Roebuck, to form a mail-order watch business. In 1893, they expanded and named the business Sears, Roebuck & Co.

