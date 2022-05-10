It takes a courageous man to name a new product after himself when his last name is Olds, but that’s what happened back in 1887 in Lansing, Mich.
Ransom Eli Olds built his first car, a three-wheeled steamer that could travel a whopping 18 miles on level ground (early steam power had nothing on the range of electric vehicles).
The younger of the two sons of Pliny Fisk Olds and Sarah Whipple Olds, Ransom bought the forge and store his father started, called P.F. Olds and Sons. In 1893, Ransom sold a four-wheeled steam-powered car to a customer in India, marking the first time in history a car was sold and exported from the United States.
Unfortunately, the ship sank before the car was delivered — possibly also marking the first time a new car consumer was disappointed by their choice.
In 1886, Ransom received his first patent for a gasoline-powered car, and a year later founded the Olds Motor Vehicle Co. in Lansing. By 1899, Samuel Smith, a copper and lumber magnate, purchased the company and moved it to Detroit, renaming it the Olds Motor Works and appointing Ransom vice president and general manager.
Ransom made history again in 1901, when he designed the legendary Curved Dash Olds, the first commercially successful car mass-produced on an assembly line.
While Henry Ford developed the moving assembly line, Olds had success with the stationary assembly line. Despite a factory fire, over 600 Curved Dash models were sold in the first year at a list price of $650 each. The Curved Dash offered affordable pricing and advanced features for the time and became a best seller. By 1903, Olds was the largest car manufacturer in the U.S., and by the close of 1904, Olds had sold around 5,000 Curved Dash models.
Along the way, Olds implemented practices that would become standards in the auto industry, like using suppliers rather than manufacturing all components in-house and using advertising as a way to attract potential customers. Despite these achievements, Smith removed Olds as VP and GM over their many differences, and Ransom left the company.
Olds cars were referred to as Oldsmobiles, and when Smith sold Olds Motor Works to William Durant in 1908, it officially became the Oldsmobile Motor Division of General Motors.
GM eventually killed the division as part of a restructuring, and the last Oldsmobile built, an Alero, rolled off the production line on April 29, 2004, at the Lansing car assembly plant.
When he left, Ransom wasn’t finished developing cars and went on to form the R.E. Olds Motor Car Co. in 1905, but threats of a lawsuit from Olds Motor Works due to a confusingly similar name prompted a quick change of name to the REO Motor Car Co. from his initials.
By 1907, REO was outselling Olds, but Ransom was unwilling to join in the formation of General Motors and REO felt the competition. In 1910, REO launched the REO Motor Truck Co. to manufacture commercial vehicles, and this division was responsible for the introduction of another first.
That first was the 1915 REO Speed-Wagon. Yes, it really was a vehicle, not just the name of a popular 1980s band. The REO Speed-Wagon (also spelled Speedwagon and Speed Wagon) was made through 1953, and arguably defined the pickup.
Designed with a cab and cargo box, it was suitable for commercial use but easy to operate and drive for around-town errands. More than just a handy configuration, the Speedwagon was also reliable, durable and powerful. It boasted high quality and incorporated many firsts for an American vehicle, like electric lights and starter; shaft-driven axles; and pneumatic tires on steel wheels.
In the first 10 years 125,000 units were sold, and REO constantly improved and expanded the vehicle, making it the basis for firetrucks, ambulances and buses as well.
The year 1915 also saw Ransom retreat from his role as general manager of REO, but he kept his position on the board of directors until 1936, when REO left the car business. Still, REO had another life to live but without Ransom. Reorganized in 1938, REO Motors, Inc. was formed out of the Motor Truck Division.
The REO Gold Comet became an industry-leading engine, and in 1954, REO Motors merged with Diamond T, makers of top quality trucks and truck cabs, to become Diamond REO, which lasted until 1975, when it filed for bankruptcy.
After exiting the automobile business in 1915, Ransom turned his attention to other endeavors including marketing another one of his inventions, the world’s first gas-powered lawn mower. Olds also purchased more than 37,000 acres of land just west of Tampa and developed it into what is now the city of Oldsmar, Fla.
Ransom Eli Olds was generous and encouraged others to innovate and benefit from his work, never pursuing patent infringements. He died in Lansing, on Aug. 26, 1950.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
