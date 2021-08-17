There was a time when drivers made a statement with their choice of vehicles. Some did so intentionally, like choosing a big Cadillac as a sign of executive success or an American muscle car to show powerful rebelliousness.
Some did so out of necessity, like driving a station wagon or minivan as a practical family hauler or a panel truck as a tradesman’s mobile workshop.
European sedans had a cosmopolitan flair, and their roadsters were built for the driving experience alone, but the mark of a moderately successful playboy was sure to be the personal luxury coupe.
These were not the cars of a midlife crisis but the cars of midlife itself. Even the name exudes a certain level of accomplishment bordering on hubris.
As far back as the 1950s, when cars were huge regardless of the number of doors, manufacturers were angling for a niche market that would sell cars. Ford’s answer to the commercially unsuccessful but showy Chevrolet Corvette was the Thunderbird, arguably the first of the genre. The car was small but rode on a soft suspension, and its styling and accoutrements appealed to those more refined than the average sports car shopper.
The T-Bird defined personal luxury even as it continued to grow — like the waistband of the public it appealed to — through the various restyling exercises and shared numerous platforms in Ford’s lineup during later model runs. Like so many nameplates that should have been put out of their misery long before the marketing team was allowed to abscond with their reputation, the T-Bird never should have been forced to share the production line with the likes of the Torino, LTD or worse, the later downsized Fairmont — despite its Fox-body Mustang underpinnings.
By the late 1960s and 1970s, there was no shortage of personal luxury coupes to choose from, and every U.S. automaker had a stake in the game. The malaise era of the American auto was practically made for the personal luxury coupe, just add chrome trim and special badging.
The Matador coupe was the pinnacle of American Motors Corp. offering in the segment. Available with exclusive design touches by Oleg Cassini, it followed in the same special edition range as the Gucci Hornet (seriously!) and the Pierre Cardin Javelin and a notch above the more casual Levi edition cars.
At the top of Matador mountain was the Barcelona coupe featuring opera windows, a Landau vinyl padded roof and two-tone paint in limited colors, not to mention the many other interior luxuries like velveteen crush fabric with woven accent stripes.
Lincoln buyers had their Mark-series to consider, and Cadillac had the Eldorado, while Ford soldiered on with the many iterations of Thunderbird, and Mercury’s Cougar eventually left the shared Mustang corral to run alongside the T-Bird.
For awhile in the 1970s, Plymouth made the Volare and Dodge sold the Magnum and, later, Mirada, but no list of personal luxury cars is complete without the Chrysler Cordoba. Famously hawked by Mexican actor Ricardo Montalban, who rolled his “r” when pronouncing the name of the car along with it’s “fine Corinthian leather” interior.
While the leather may, in fact, have been “fine” it was not special, produced by a wholesaler in New Jersey and used in all Chrysler products at the time. “Corinthian leather” only existed in the language of the advertising agency charged with marketing for Chrysler and intended to lend an air of rich, premium quality to an otherwise average feature.
General Motors seemed to be especially taken by the personal luxury coupe segment, or maybe it’s because they had so many divisions. Chevrolet offered the Monte Carlo and to a lesser degree, the Malibu. Buick sold the Riviera and the downscale Skylark, and Pontiac had the Grand Prix developed under general manager John Z. Delorean (yes, that Delorean) and to some extent, the LeMans.
Oldsmobile came through with the Toronado, an innovative design that featured front-wheel drive, a first for General Motors in mass production and the first front-wheel-drive American car since the “coffin-nose” Cord in 1937.
Olds also produced the Cutlass in many sub-models and trim levels, a car that became the bestseller in America from 1976-83.
Yes, there was a time when a mid-sized two-door luxury coupe with a landau vinyl roof, small back “coach” windows and a deep tufted velour interior meant popularity and success. Those days are gone, replaced by more doors, more-wheel-drive and a pickup bed in place of a trunk.
Personal luxury may have grown up, but I’m not sure that it’s matured.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
