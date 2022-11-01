malibu

This dented Chevy Malibu was hit by a meteor in Peekskill, N.Y. in 1992, an event that greatly increased its value. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Earlier this year, NASA accomplished a mission that took more than 12½ years to carry out. ESA, the European Space Agency, and NASA sent a spacecraft called Rosetta to orbit a cometary nucleus, then landed a probe on the comet surface. The mission was a first and the target comet was traveling faster than 34,175 mph, 252 million miles from Earth. Once contact with the comet’s surface was made, the probe sent data and photos back to earth providing a wealth of information to scientists.

I wanted to mention this astonishing feat, partly because I find it absolutely amazing that it’s even possible, but also because local problems and controversy here on our planet tends to overshadow remarkable events such as these and it’s really worth remembering that technological capability extends beyond social media platforms and streaming entertainment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.