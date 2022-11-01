Earlier this year, NASA accomplished a mission that took more than 12½ years to carry out. ESA, the European Space Agency, and NASA sent a spacecraft called Rosetta to orbit a cometary nucleus, then landed a probe on the comet surface. The mission was a first and the target comet was traveling faster than 34,175 mph, 252 million miles from Earth. Once contact with the comet’s surface was made, the probe sent data and photos back to earth providing a wealth of information to scientists.
I wanted to mention this astonishing feat, partly because I find it absolutely amazing that it’s even possible, but also because local problems and controversy here on our planet tends to overshadow remarkable events such as these and it’s really worth remembering that technological capability extends beyond social media platforms and streaming entertainment.
Spacecraft aren’t the only things out of this world, space rocks, also known as meteorites, that descend from the heavens can be a source of intrigue especially when a car gets in the way of their trajectory.
Such was the case on Oct. 9, 1992, when a meteorite weighing more than 2 tons, traveling with a cosmic velocity of 31,600 mph or 8.8 miles per second, entered the Earth’s atmosphere where it would travel 450 miles. The space rock originated at the inner edge of our solar system’s main asteroid belt, between Jupiter and Mars. The sight was brighter than a full moon and created sonic booms as it broke apart 25 miles in the sky over Kentucky, streaking across the northeastern U.S. sky. The phenomenon produced a greenish light and was recorded in multiple cities by the same cameras videotaping night football games.
The space debris would come to be known as the Peekskill meteorite for the town in N.Y. just north of the city where the projectile came to rest. Unfortunately for 18-year-old Michelle Knapp, who had just purchased a red, 1980 Chevy Malibu from her grandmother for $400, the Peekskill meteorite, with a terminal velocity of nearly 200 mph, sliced through the right rear corner of the car while it was parked in her driveway, narrowly missing the gas tank and leaving a crater under the car.
The Peekskill police initially labeled the damage an act of vandalism and held the alien stone as evidence until a neighbor figured out the 26-pound rock actually fell from space since it was pretty inconceivable that a vandal could literally throw a rock through a car. Young Michelle’s luck turned a couple days later when Iris Lang, wife of renowned meteorite collector Allan Lang, bought her Malibu damaged by the 4.4 billion-year-old rock for $25,000. In addition, the actual meteorite, returned by the police to Michelle, sold to three investors for $50,000. That’s one valuable Malibu!
Since that fateful day in 1992, the stricken Chevy has been on display in many museums around the world including the American Museum of Natural History in NY, France’s National Museum of History, it’s been on exhibitions in Tucson, Arizona, Paris, Switzerland, Germany, and Tokyo. For many years the car, along with the main mass of the Peekskill meteorite has been owned by the Macovich Collection of Meteorites in New York City, where Darryl Pitt, meteorite expert, is the founder and curator.
In 2012, the 20th anniversary of the Peekskill event, an auction was held featuring items of interest from the meteorite collision. The Chevy Malibu’s original title and a damaged taillight bulb sold for $5,312 — for a useless document and a broken bulb! A slice of the meteorite sold for $16,250 while a larger piece of the rock showing paint from the car failed to meet the reserve but it had an estimated value in the neighborhood of plus or minus $50,000.
Specimens of the Peekskill meteorite itself have sold for more than $150 a gram or about three times its weight in gold. Now, that’s out of this world!
As for the bland, malaise-era, red 1980 Chevrolet Malibu, it’s currently cherished and insured for $1 million and is probably the most fascinating wrecked mid-sized Chevy sedan on this planet all because of a rock from another.
Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.