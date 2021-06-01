The decade following the early 1970s was a dark time for auto enthusiasts. Known as the Malaise Era, performance was being choked by tightening emissions, gas was in short supply, inflation was up, and quality was marginal at best. There was nowhere for a creative car designer to go but sideways. The timing was ripe for quirky cars and who better than French carmakers to fill that niche.
Perhaps the quirkiest of the American manufacturers, American Motors Corp., in partnership with, and eventually acquired by Renault in 1979, were well suited partners and soon AMC dealerships began sprouting Renault products for sale.
The clear need at the time was for economical, small, inexpensive cars and Renault had just the offering. Sold in Europe since 1972, the Model 5 washed ashore as the much maligned Le Car in 1976.
Europe and the U.S. are very different car markets, and although the R5 or Cinq (French for “5”) was the most popular and best-selling car at the time in France, American consumers were less enthusiastic when the diminutive Le Car appeared in Renault’s newly found outlets alongside such AMC stalwarts as the Pacer and Hornet Sportabout.
Originally available only as a two-door hatchback (or three-door, as the hatch was inexplicably referred to as a door) through 1980, by 1981 Le Car was also available as a four-door hatchback (five-door) until it was discontinued in the U.S., to be replaced by the Kenosha, Wis., built and more American styled Renault Alliance (or Appliance as it was oft, and some felt more appropriately, called).
The Le Car wasn’t necessarily a bad vehicle by the standards of its time. The longitudinally mounted 1.4L four cylinder was good on gas and reasonably responsive through its front-wheel drive, the wheels were mounted out on the four corners and independent suspension offered a decent ride and handling for its physical size, and its flat floor offered good cargo volume.
The broad palette of available colors ranged from drab to bright, adding a level of uniqueness to the ownership experience. On the odd side, the angular styling was unconventional by American car standards; the optional sliding fabric sunroof was unusual; the three-lug wheels seemed inadequate; and that torsion bar trailing arm suspension that gave it a nice ride also caused it to have a slightly longer wheelbase on the right side so all the components could fit under the car.
Still, some enthusiasts embraced the R5 or Le Car. Performance mods were easy to perform and adding a turbo, as Renault did in their later model R5 GT Turbo, boosted output. One heavily modified turbocharged and fender flared R5 competed favorably in rally events internationally and the Le Car consistently championed Sports Car Club of America Showroom Stock Class C events.
The simple layout was attractive to electric vehicle builder US Electricar Corp. of Athol, Mass., that turned stripped Le Cars into the Lectric Leopard EV in 1979 and 1980. These primitive EVs were short on range, long on charging times, and best suited to commuting but, given their limitations, were little more than a novelty.
The struggling economic situation of the 1970s that initially made the Le Car attractive to consumers created havoc for municipal budgets and Ogunquit, Maine, was apparently no exception.
I assume, in a bid to save money on procurement and operating costs, the Ogunquit Police Department followed the La Connor, Wash., PD in the purchase of a Le Car for use as a cruiser. While upwards of 35 mpg was probably attractive to the bean counters at town hall I doubt the criminals and speeders were intimidated by the whopping 55 horsepower under the hood. I hope the officer who had to patrol the mean streets of Ogunquit behind the wheel of his Le Cruiser got hazardous duty pay.
The quirky French car with its easily distortable name has spawned panel vans in Europe, electric vehicles in America, and world class rally and race cars worldwide. It’s been spoofed in pop culture, borne the brunt of bad jokes, suffered the indignities of abuse and taught a group of Americans how to say “the” in French.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
