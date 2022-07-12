Summer has officially arrived, and in many parts of the country, sweltering temperatures preceded the season. We’re fortunate to experience relatively comfortable conditions thanks to our geographic region making windows-down and top-down motoring often a viable option.
Still, air conditioning has become a universal feature in newer cars. But it wasn’t always so. In the late 1960s, better than half of all new cars had built-in air conditioning, and by 2010, nearly all new cars were so equipped.
Early air conditioning was nothing more than a fan blowing over ice or cold water. In fact, primitive automotive air conditioners, colloquially called swamp coolers presumably because it humidified the air as it cooled it, were just such units. These tube-shaped devices mounted to the top of the slightly opened car window while the speed of the car propelled the fan which blew dry air over a cold water-impregnated pad. Properly called evaporative coolers, and operating on the principal that moisture evaporation cooled the air, they were only effective where ambient air was dry and humidity low. Sold as aftermarket options they were popular through the 1950s and into the 1960s in the south.
Even further back, as early as 1940, Packard introduced the first factory-installed air-conditioned car. It wasn’t the first air-conditioned car, but rather the first installed on the assembly line. While modern by current standards, meaning the principal behind its operation and the components in the system are still relevant, it lacked some convenience features.
There was no thermostat, no compressor clutch and no interior controls so if the Packard's passengers got too chilly, the driver had to stop the engine, open the hood, and disconnect the compressor belt. The same had to be done during cool weather.
Also, the location of the components were different from a modern-day configuration. The compressor was a vertical twin cylinder unit that bolted to Packard straight-8 engine cylinder head. Modern units are rotary style that bolt onto the engine via a bracket but both were run by an accessory or V-belt.
DuPont Freon was used as a refrigerant even back then, but there was no provision in this system for a fresh air intake so the cabin air was on permanent recirculation, which must have become pretty stale over time. The evaporator and fan or blower were mounted behind the rear passenger seats where space was available.
Unfortunately, this placement took up trunk space and blew the cold air over directly at the rear-seat passengers heads and necks while struggling to reach the front seat passengers.
The system Packard used for their mechanical refrigeration later known as weather conditioner before the industry settled on the term air conditioning was produced by Bishop & Babcock Mfg. Co. of Cleveland, a company known for its beer dispensing supplies but they also made refrigeration equipment. In 1940, A buyer could option a Packard Clipper with their cooling air system but it wasn’t cheap at around $300 (or $6,263 today).
There are no records for how many Packards came equipped with air conditioning, but it was available factory installed from 1940-42. Other notable makes that could be outfitted with the Bishop & Babcock AC but installed following production, were 1942 Cadillacs and Chrysler Imperials as well as the 1942 DeSoto.
It wasn’t until about a decade after World War II that automotive AC became more commonplace. GM and Nash both introduced dashboard integrated air conditioning in 1954, the basis of which we still use today. It makes sense that these two corporations were pioneers in automotive AC considering GM owned Frigidaire from 1919-79 and Nash was owned by Nash-Kelvinator from 1937-68. Frigidaire and Kelvinator were major players in the appliance and refrigeration industry.
The next generation of EVs will incorporate AC systems that are closer to a mini split or heat pump that one might find in a home. The science is the same though the compressor will be run on electricity rather than off an engine accessory belt.
It's remarkable that a system designed on July 17, 1902, is still in use today fundamentally unchanged. As we come upon the 120th anniversary of the invention of the air conditioner give thanks to Willis Carrier for making summer a little more comfortable.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.