Modern mechanized farming owes a great deal to Cyrus McCormick. The industrial seeds he planted (pun intended) grew into an international (another pun, wait, you’ll see) machinery manufacturing giant.
A young, 22-year-old Cyrus McCormick patented a grain reaper in 1834 but squandered his modest success, ending up in bankruptcy. However, Cyrus didn’t stay down long and soon paid off his debts and improved his reaper, along the way discovering larger farms in the Midwest that could take advantage of his invention.
Moving his operation from Virginia, to an insignificant town at that time on Lake Michigan known as Chicago, his business prospered.
Around the same time span, William Deering, a Maine textile magnate and founder of Deering, Milliken and Co., invested in a different farm implement and by 1870, moved to Chicago to run the Deering Harvester Co. full time.
McCormick and Deering jockeyed for the lead in agricultural equipment manufacturing, both expanding their Chicago operations and offerings to the farmer. McCormick’s south side factory spanned over a million square feet and employed 5,000 workers while Deering’s plant put 7,000 men to work.
Upon the death of Cyrus McCormick, his widow 26 years his junior, as well as his son, Cyrus, Jr., took over running the firm. Cyrus Jr.’s attitude toward labor led to a strike at the McCormick Reaper Works that resulted in the Haymarket riot of 1886, which played a role in the formalization of the Labor Day holiday in the U.S.
By the 1890s, William Deering was ready to retire and through the work of J.P. Morgan, the Deering Harvester Co. was merged with the McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. along with three smaller agricultural equipment concerns creating the International Harvester Corp. in 1902. By all measures, IH was a juggernaut producing farming and construction equipment, commercial trucks and household appliances.
IH continued to grow and expand, and by 1909, it was the fourth-largest industrial company in America thanks to a renowned dealer network and stout products. In 1917, IH was larger than General Motors, Ford or General Electric and as large as all its farming equipment competition, including John Deere, which was a quarter of the size at the time.
Deere had grown to half the size of IH by 1930, though IH Farmall still owned 44 percent of the U.S. tractor market.
Following WWII and some lucrative contracts, IH stagnated and by 1970, the company was floundering under the weight of poor leadership and misplaced financial investments in production resources. Then a spat with the United Auto Workers caused a union strike that dragged on for five months, one of the longest strikes in UAW history.
Partly due to company history involving the Haymarket affair, IH had a tradition of agreeing to union demands and avoiding strikes but favorable deals the union made with competitors put IH at a disadvantage.
Collateral damage from the strike included the termination of IHs Lightline that consisted of light commercial vehicles, pickups and Scouts — an SUV pioneer. At the same time, interest rates and inflation soared, the economy collapsed aided by an oil embargo, and farmers were in financial distress.
IH barely survived into the 1980s by selling off their core farming equipment business to J.I. Case, a division of a Dutch company controlled by the Agnelli family of Italy, a dynasty of sorts that also owned Ferrari and Fiat at the time. The remainder of International’s holdings were restructured and and continued producing medium and heavy trucks and buses under the newly formed corporation, Navistar.
Fast forward to 2021, when Volkswagen’s truck division, Traton, acquired Navistar for $3.7 billion, giving VW access to the strong ready-made International dealership network in the U.S., a market that Traton hasn’t yet breached. It also gives Navistar expanded engineering and resources to explore future autonomous driving and electric vehicle technology.
It seems to be a win-win scenario, but there’s a dark cloud on the horizon for those like me who have been fans of the old IH Lightline trucks for years.
An unintended consequence of the Traton-Navistar merger is that VW now owns the rights to the Scout name. While this might not seem like a reason to fret, the automotive world is already speculating on what this could mean for the legendary Scout name and some vague confirmations from VW themselves is feeding the fire. For a car guy like me, this is a bit like your old neighborhood nemesis buying your childhood home — with your family’s possessions still inside! More on this next week.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
