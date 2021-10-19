Leather was once considered the lap of luxury. Tanned and oiled hides, perhaps a carryover from the days of wide-open ranches and pragmatic farmers utilizing all they could reap from their stock, was a rugged material used for saddles and other applications requiring long-wearing properties.
Eventually, leather became synonymous with rich, sumptuous furnishings and upscale auto interiors, and is still often touted as a feature worthy of note.
Synthetics had their time in the spotlight back in the 1960s and '70s. Polyesters and vinyls became an inexpensive way to simulate higher-end natural fibers, but the connotation of cheap, petroleum-based Naugahyde off-gassing as it dried in the heat of a sun-baked interior never achieved the status of “fine Corinthian leather.”
By the 1980s, higher-end American cars and European cars that appealed as executive sedans mostly offered leather, while downscale foreign and economy-minded American cars used vinyl. A step-up was fabric in various textures that could be found in mid-grade-quality cars.
Today’s automotive upholstered surfaces can range between a variety of materials, with new synthetic leathers and bonded leathers nearly indistinguishable from their natural cousins; even wear characteristics have become stable over time.
As a young auto detailer with a limousine contract, I appreciated the stain resistance and ease of cleaning of those horseshoe-shaped and long bench seating surfaces laid out in the stretch limos — though, personally, I found them too hot in the summer and too cold and stiff in the winter. Heated and cooled seats eventually cured those ills, but I still prefer a comfortable fabric.
Of course, there are other negative aspects to using animal-based upholstered surfaces that have more recently become a hot-button issue for manufacturers striving for “green” products and manufacturing as the shift toward electric vehicles accelerates.
Chinese-owned Swedish carmaker Volvo recently announced its entire range of vehicles will be leather-free or vegan-friendly by 2030, by offering bio-based and recycled materials to a customer base that is increasingly demanding sustainably sourced products.
The self-imposed 2030 timeline coincides with Volvo’s target to produce only EVs (electric vehicles) and is trying to ensure that half their global vehicle sales are EVs by 2025, as an interim step.
Volvo cited a new generation of customers who are more educated about the products they buy and the ethics of the manufacturer, including animal welfare, sustainability and carbon neutrality. Concerns about the negative environmental impact of cattle farming and deforestation are driving factors in their decision to move away from leather.
Volvo recently achieved its first carbon-neutral assembly plant in Sweden and plans to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040.
For its upholstery, Volvo is using a material called Nordico, made from recycled plastic bottles, fragments of wood from sustainable forests and recycled cork from the wine industry. Polestar, a fully electric performance sister brand to Volvo, is using WeaveTech, a water-based PVC product developed in-house.
Volvo is not alone in its push away from leather. Mini, Mercedes, Tesla, Jaguar, Volkswagen, Bentley and Land Rover are all working toward a “vegan” ethic of sustainability and phasing out leather entirely over time.
In addition, some specific models like the Toyota Prius, Porsche Taycan and Ford’s Mustang Mach-E EVs incorporate vegan leather only.
Land Rover is using a wool-polyester blend that incorporates 53 recycled bottles in each interior. Mercedes chose Artico, a refined synthetic-based vinyl material. It is also using, along with Audi and VW, Dinamica, a sustainable recyclable microfiber suede made from recycled clothes and plastic bottles.
Toyota decided on Softex, and Ferrari went with a vegan leather called Mycro Prestige. I guess if I was to ante up for a Ferrari, I’d want to sit on Mycro Prestige, too.
For more extreme materials, Mercedes is offering a regenerated fiber textile material made from eucalyptus, which is fast-growing and requires less water than many other plant-based materials.
Volkswagen is trying AppleSkin, a leather-like fabric appropriately made from waste apple skins used in juice production.
If apples and eucalyptus aren’t your taste, Bentley’s choice is a "leather" derived from grape skins, stalks, and seeds sourced from waste wine production. Combined with vegetable oil and water-based polyurethane, it creates an eco-composite solution that is coated onto organic cotton, resulting in a material made of more than 70 percent renewable and recycled raw materials.
The shift to EVs is a sea change toward sustainability and eco-friendly automobiles that goes beyond the method of propulsion. Automakers planning for the future are sitting pretty — just not on leather.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
