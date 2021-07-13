The national highway system evolved in America, with an eye towards fast and efficient travel. As far back as 1913, with the establishment of the Lincoln Highway from New York to San Francisco, direct routing was the goal.
But one highway which became legendary shunned linear driving in favor of connecting rural communities on its way from Chicago to Los Angeles.
The road connected small towns, heading in a diagonal direction southwesterly until reaching Oklahoma City before turning west, crossing prairies and deserts on its way to the Pacific Coast.
The route was both practical and reasonable even though it wasn’t direct, as it was able to provide previously isolated communities the convenience of interstate travel. Farmers utilized the road to get their grain and produce to market where trains were scarce, and truckers preferred the southern weather to the harsher climate of more northerly roads.
It was designated Route 66 in 1926, and construction took place between 1933-38 to complete the 2,448-mile highway.
It’s hard to understate the cultural significance of this notable thoroughfare. Arguably the best-known highway in the U.S., it became central to John Steinbeck’s 1939 Novel, and later movie “The Grapes of Wrath” where he proclaimed it the “Mother Road,” a name that stood the test of time. More than 200,000 people traveled Rt. 66 to escape the devastation of the Dust Bowl.
Nat King Cole made Bobby Troup’s lyrics “get your kicks on Route 66” famous in 1946. The television show “Route 66” (1960-64) starring Martin Milner and George Maharis followed two buddies and their exploits traveling the Mother Road in an early 1960s Corvette. Route 66 also inspired the Disney animated movie “Cars” in 2006.
Following the Depression and World War II, Route 66 came to embody the optimism and excitement of the American automobile traveling experience and featured plenty of neon lights, space age architecture, kitschy roadside attractions, cafes, motels, billboards, sightseeing and souvenirs.
Route 66 was the ideal place to introduce service stations with stylish facilities and brand recognition, like the Sinclair dinosaur and the Phillips 66 gull-wing gas station design, but there was still plenty of room for mom-and-pop stores as well.
But progress is a double-edged sword, and beginning in 1950, as construction of larger highways slowly bypassed the slower, zigzagging Route 66, many of the businesses and booming small towns began to fade until many disappeared completely.
By 1970, there were modern four-lane highways available to supplant the original, crumbling road. The final section of Route 66 was bypassed by Interstate 40 in October 1984, in Williams, Ariz. Ironically the road that was once referred to as “the Main Street of America,” the road that pioneered interstate travel, was made obsolete by its successor.
The once-prosperous Route 66 town of Amboy, Calif., was listed on eBay in 2003 for $1.9 million.
It’s all but a ghost town today housing four residents, Roy’s Motel and Cafe, and a small adjacent airport. The iconic neon sign outside Roy’s stands as an example of glitzier times and a symbol of 1950s America.
Over the years, movies have been filmed here, and there’s an occasional resurgence of interest such as recently, when a fly-in was held with pilots getting the opportunity to taxi their aircraft down Route 66 for a photo op in front of Roy’s iconic sign.
When the motel cabins were in operation Harrison Ford would fly in and stay for a few days to escape the rat race of Hollywood.
Today, Route 66 is a fractured route, almost more of a notion, with sections that no longer connect due to neglect and rerouting but it still enjoys a fervent following. The National Park Service notes Route 66 on its website and numerous other online resources are available to plan for and travel the Mother Road. Preservation groups are actively trying to save what is left but even in its pervasive stages of decay the culture of America is palpable.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
